STEER Announces Settlement Agreement with the Ontario Securities Commission and Upcoming Hearing

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$STEEF #Technology–STEER Technologies Inc. (“STEER” or the “Company”) (TSXV: STER) (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, today announced that it has entered into a Settlement Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission primarily relating to the Company’s continuous disclosure.

Earlier today, the Capital Markets Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for an upcoming hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve the Agreement. The hearing will be held on May 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company’s goal is to build a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company’s offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, Restaurant Supply Business, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) and rideshare businesses. The Company’s platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyze, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company’s impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

