Tarsus to Participate at the Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus and Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, will participate in 1:1 meetings at the Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference taking place in Las Vegas, Nev. on Wednesday, May 10th 2023.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Tarsus is studying three investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic which has demonstrated positive results in two pivotal trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and the New Drug Application for TP-03 has been accepted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA target action date of August 25, 2023. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of papulopustular rosacea and TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase 2a clinical trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.

Contacts:
Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
[email protected]

Related Stories

Cidara Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data on Novel Drug-Fc Conjugate CD388 at the 7th International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases Conference

Immunocore to present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

Ascendis Pharma to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

INmune Bio Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Business Update

DICE Therapeutics to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

Societal CDMO to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 on May 10, 2023

You may have missed

Tarsus to Participate at the Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference

Cidara Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data on Novel Drug-Fc Conjugate CD388 at the 7th International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases Conference

Immunocore to present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

Ascendis Pharma to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

INmune Bio Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Business Update

error: Content is protected !!