Taysha Gene Therapies to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 11

DALLAS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details Thursday, May 11, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 3:30 PM Central Time Toll Free: 855-327-6837 International: 631-891-4304 Conference ID: 10021767 https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:

Hayleigh Collins

Director, Head of Corporate Communications

Taysha Gene Therapies

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Carolyn Hawley

Canale Communications

[email protected]