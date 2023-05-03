Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to first quarter 2023 results webcast presentation

Oslo, 3 May 2023: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, invites to a webcast presentation of its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday 10 May 2023.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on www.ultimovacs.com at 14:00 CET on Wednesday 10 May 2023. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 08:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +47 482 48632

Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +47 906 86815

 

 

Related Stories

Mainz Biomed Announces Addition of Eurofins GeLaMed to its Growing Network of Lab Partners

Vaccentis Appoints Dr. Ingrid Rauter as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development

Dalriada brings in former Evotec executive Adam Davenport to lead strategy execution as Chief R&D Officer

OKYO Pharma Announces Presentations at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS 2023) in San Diego, CA, May 5-8, 2023

Medigene AG reports financial results and business update for Q1 2023

Health Canada approves QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) for the management of adult patients with insomnia

You may have missed

Mainz Biomed Announces Addition of Eurofins GeLaMed to its Growing Network of Lab Partners

Vaccentis Appoints Dr. Ingrid Rauter as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development

Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to first quarter 2023 results webcast presentation

Dalriada brings in former Evotec executive Adam Davenport to lead strategy execution as Chief R&D Officer

OKYO Pharma Announces Presentations at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS 2023) in San Diego, CA, May 5-8, 2023

error: Content is protected !!