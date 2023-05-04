VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

April 30, 2023

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: May 4, 2023

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 138,346,968 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each

160,955,286 Double voting rights granted on 388 ordinary shares Sale of 600 shares with double voting rights Between April 8 & April 29, 2023 Between April 18 & April 19, 2023 160,830,964

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

