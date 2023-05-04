VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – April 30, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
April 30, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: May 4, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,346,968

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


 160,955,286 Double voting rights granted on 388 ordinary shares

 

Sale of 600 shares with double voting rights

 Between April 8 & April 29, 2023

 

Between April 18 & April 19, 2023

 160,830,964

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

Related Stories

VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – April 30, 2023

Belite Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Discussing Progression of Childhood-onset STGD1 and Relevance of the Tinlarebant 18-month Phase 2 Data

Belite Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Discussing Progression of Childhood-onset STGD1 and Relevance of the Tinlarebant 18-month Phase 2 Data

SelectHealth Initiates Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Coverage to Support Patient Need for Effective Non-opioid Pain Treatment

SelectHealth Initiates Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Coverage to Support Patient Need for Effective Non-opioid Pain Treatment

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on May 11 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to Present First Quarter 2023 Results

You may have missed

VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – April 30, 2023

VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – April 30, 2023

Belite Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Discussing Progression of Childhood-onset STGD1 and Relevance of the Tinlarebant 18-month Phase 2 Data

Belite Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Discussing Progression of Childhood-onset STGD1 and Relevance of the Tinlarebant 18-month Phase 2 Data

SelectHealth Initiates Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Coverage to Support Patient Need for Effective Non-opioid Pain Treatment

error: Content is protected !!