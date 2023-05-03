Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 10, at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

CONTACT: Contact: Carly Scaduto Senior Director, Media Relations [email protected] +1-314-368-5189