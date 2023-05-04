Press Release– No. 3 / 2023

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on May 11 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to Present First Quarter 2023 Results

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 4, 2023 – a Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on May 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of results for the first quarter of 2023.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark, Copenhagen…………….+45 32 74 07 18

Denmark, toll free…………………..+80 71 20 30

France, Paris…………………………+33 1 73 02 31 35

Netherlands, Amsterdam………….+31 20 795 2681

United Kingdom……………………..+44 800 260 6470

United States…………………………+1 646 968 2525

Conference ID: ………………………7578501

A live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tdxqkqw9 and accessible through the company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly.

Contacts:

Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: [email protected]