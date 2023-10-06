6sense Enhances Go-To-Market Team Alignment, Names Latané Conant as Chief Revenue Officer

RevTech leader showcases outstanding results and momentum moving into final months of FY24

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–6sense®, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue, has announced that Latané Conant has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, spearheading the company’s go-to-market (GTM) strategy with a focus on driving market growth and revenue alignment.









Conant brings more than two decades of experience in marketing, sales and go-to-market management, most recently as Chief Market Officer (CMO) of 6sense. Building on her strong and cohesive relationships with 6sense GTM leaders, she will lead a unified team that includes sales, customer success, marketing, partnerships, and professional services.

“Alignment is critical for any go-to-market team, and it’s only possible when you have the right people, processes, and technology to ensure everyone can move swiftly, and in the same direction, together,” said Jason Zintak, 6sense CEO. “Latané’s empathy for our customers, deep knowledge of our market, and expertise in our platform will pave the way for synergy, growth, and an improved experience for our customers and employees. There’s no one more qualified and passionate to take the lead and execute our bold vision.”

Conant has demonstrated her ability to deliver exceptional value for 6sense and its customers, partners, and other stakeholders during her six-year tenure as 6sense’s CMO. In that time, 6sense experienced 100% year-over-year revenue growth five times. Conant is a creative force propelled by data-driven insights, using her deep understanding of customer behavior and market trends to achieve impressive business goals. Over the past year, she’s harnessed the potential of AI to lead innovative initiatives, including a move to generate over 10% of the company’s pipeline autonomously, using 6sense® Conversational Email.

“I’m honored and excited to step into this role as 6sense’s first CRO. I consider this a new era of alignment for 6sense. Alignment in service of our customers has always been core to our mission, but by bringing all our revenue functions under one big tent, we’ll be poised to take it to a whole new level,” said Conant. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to apply account-based principles to onboarding and adoption, to continue to build our thriving partner ecosystem, and to help our customers achieve incredible results with AI.”

Saima Rashid, who has served as 6sense’s SVP of Revenue Analytics, will lead marketing as SVP, Marketing and Revenue Analytics. Rashid joined the company nearly two years ago after experiencing the value and impact of 6sense Revenue AI™ as a customer. With a deep understanding of the platform and its value proposition, knowledge of the market, and strong analytics, leadership, and communication skills, Rashid has significantly contributed to pipeline growth since day one.

Major Highlights from the First Half of Fiscal Year 2024

6sense is starting off the second half of FY24 with strong momentum after a successful start to the year. The company continues to differentiate itself as the leading Revenue AI platform for GTM teams through product innovation, by maintaining its proven track record of delivering on an ambitious, customer-informed roadmap.

High-performing B2B companies turn to 6sense for intent data, AI-driven next-best-action recommendations, relevant B2B account insights, and buyer contact data, all built into a comprehensive platform that unites sales and marketing to efficiently grow revenue. March 2023 marked the launch of 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales, which offers a single seamless digital destination where sellers can streamline workflows, uncover hidden opportunities, accurately identify anonymous buyer intent signals, and prioritize accounts that are ready to buy right now.

Success Through Innovation and Partnerships

Many prominent new products, enhancements, and integrations served as vital catalysts for the company’s success this year, including:

6sense® Conversational Email’s AI Writer, which enables demand generation teams to “train their own writer” to create personalized, targeted, and brand-aligned emails to generate prospect demand and pipeline.

On-platform campaign management for LinkedIn advertising, which allows customers to launch paid social media campaigns seamlessly within the 6sense platform.

Expanded advertising segment sync capabilities to enable customers to use their 6sense ABM audiences off-platform on LinkedIn, Meta (Facebook and Instagram), and Google (search, Gmail, Youtube, etc.).

Expanded brand safety and brand suitability controls within 6sense Digital Advertising, which enables customers to customize settings to suit their brand’s specific content guidelines.

Increased data coverage and accuracy for 6sense’s patented ID graph that allows capture of IPv6 addresses to enhance search results and company matches and provide better protection from impending third-party cookie deprecation, marking an industry-leading achievement.

Expanded firmographic and intent data globally, including 29 million net new accounts, which doubled the company account volume in European and APAC regions, while also generating a 20-30% increase in intent data signals.

Grew our partner ecosystem by adding referral, reseller, and integration partners such as Peerspot, Intellimize, The ABM Agency, Goodway Group, and Intelligent Demand, and saw significant growth with EMEA agencies, such as Gilroy, Sixandflow, Stein IAS, and Clevertouch.

144% year-to-date membership growth of RevCity, the 6sense customer community site. Customer exchanges are robust with inquiries addressed on average within an hour, often by fellow community members who frequently share knowledge, tips, and ideas.

Recognition for Industry Leadership

6sense continues to earn recognition for its platform and technology, culture and workplace, and remarkable market performance.

Listed on the Inc. 5000 for fifth consecutive year

Featured in the Forbes Cloud 100 for the second consecutive year

Named as a market leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023

Named to Financial Times’ s Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas

s Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales earned “The Sammy” for “Product of the Year” in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program

Received “The Goldie” award for the product launch of 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales from Goldcast.io

Earned second MarTech Breakthrough award for Best Account-Based Marketing Platform

Recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace for the fourth consecutive year

Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, recognized 6sense as the #12 in Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ 2023, #45 in 2023 PEOPLE® Companies that Care, #15 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ 2023 (Small And Medium) and #10 in Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ 2023 (Small And Medium)

Named a “Best Company to Sell For” by Selling Power for the second consecutive year

