ADACEN, Inc., Secures $335 Million in Private Funding

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Oct 6, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ADACEN, Inc., a developer, integrator, and provider of energy-efficient high-performance compute, colocation, and on-premises data centers, is delivering tailored solutions for critical infrastructure sectors. Accelerated and secured by deep subject matter experts, machine learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), ADACEN’s products and services comprise data management, predictive analytics, and cybersecurity solutions in seamless applications.

Further, ADACEN is demonstrating a niche ability to produce integrated data resilience, cybersecurity, colocation, and critical infrastructure applications at scale and has jumped to the forefront of high-performance compute (HPC), delivering solutions for industries ranging from federal and local government to university and commercial hyperscale data centers, to healthcare, to public utilities and generating stations to name a few. Underpinned by bespoke, organic nation-state quality cybersecurity capabilities developed by ADACEN SPEAR and best-in-breed cyber specialists, ADACEN is redefining what it means to defend critical infrastructure market segments at the edge.

Fueled by strategic partnerships and strong contract positions, ADACEN is squarely positioned for accelerated growth and expansion facilitated by a deep presence in the public and private sectors, domestically and globally. Notably, ADACEN has been awarded contracts with several national labs and exclusive distribution partnerships. As a result, ADACEN is anchored by investment-grade credit quality revenue streams spread across multiple market segments and is diversifying and strengthening its balance sheet, asset base, and portfolio of holdings, allowing ADACEN the latitude to move unconstrained within its target market as it seeks to deploy data-resilient critical infrastructure, and cyber security solutions enhanced by high performance compute, high-density storage, ML, and AI.

ADACEN’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, Lt. Gen. Jon Davis, says:

“I’m immensely proud to be on the ADACEN team. The data center industry has several challenges that must be addressed. They use too much power, they use too much space, and they use too much water for cooling. And most importantly, they are vulnerable to attack and disruption. ADACEN has solved those problems. For the last two years, we have proven the potential, reliability, and performance of our technology and security solutions. We’ve built an incredible team of thought leaders and doers with deep experience in critical infrastructure delivery, defense, intelligence, commercial delivery, data security, and finance. Our data center solutions are needed today – and we are positioned to deliver immediately. If the data center industry had a chance to have a “do-over,” they would adopt the ADACEN solution – immediately.”

Luca Taylor, ADACEN COO and President of ADACEN SPEAR, ADACEN’s cybersecurity division, comments:

“When I first saw ADACEN completely redefining the concept of a data center, I had one of those Matrix moments where time slowed with the realization there was no security paradigm for this approach. All the old security models were simply insufficient. We had to create something new, adaptable, and capable of protecting the workloads we’re enabling at the edge. As a former Computer Network Operator and Technical Director at the NSA, I know what sophisticated actors are capable of. Nation states and cybercriminal gangs alike have access to AI, and they know how to use it. We are prepared. I am so excited and honored to be a part of this incredible team and mission! We’re changing how our clients and partners contemplate computing, bringing capabilities to the edge they’ve never seen. Critical workloads and data will exist close to the business workstreams or mission sets they support. Complex chains of decisions will increasingly be made without human interaction. Security must be woven into the fabric of such disruptive, radical change. ADACEN and SPEAR are the disruptive change we so badly need, and the peace of mind is secure and protected by design. It is truly thrilling to operate beyond the bleeding edge.”

Tim Kosiba, Former Deputy Director NSA Georgia:

“In my years of service at the NSA – including leading Tailored Access Operations and as Deputy Director NSA Georgia – I saw firsthand the rate of change in technology allowing for high performance compute, the need to make best use of the power, space and cooling you had, and how the security of data centers, edge devices and data itself had to be thought out before you deployed new systems.” Tim Kosiba continues: “What I love about what ADACEN is doing. They brought in some of my old teammates to design a security system (SPEAR) that ensures holistic security is built in from the beginning. They quietly but professionally did years of test and evaluation on their technology, proved it all, and have won the ability to do business with our most demanding federal customers. Their tech is green, resilient, reliable, and highly effective in producing super compute capabilities at the edge – and they have the data to prove it. ADACEN is a total game changer when it comes to resilient, green, high-performance compute data center solutions – with security built in from the beginning vice a bolt-on afterthought.”

Richard McCrea, Senior Investment Advisor at Solvenz, had this to say:

“We are excited to support ADACEN in its development and delivery of next-generation data center, cybersecurity, and AI solutions. ADACEN bridges a unique union with the DOE, DOD, AHA, Public Utility Co-op organizations, and National Laboratories, to name a few. Mandated from the top down, ADACEN specialists are brought in to evaluate vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and implement solutions that materially improve security and resilience, giving ADACEN a clear competitive edge that is irreplicable but wholly transportable across many market segments and industrial sectors.” Richard McCrea goes on to say, “As a direct investor and risk underwriter for the last twenty years, we have noticed many great companies run by brilliant and innovative individuals with great ideas who pave the way for transformative inventions and innovations, but the ability to establish and influence the maturation of the target market and deliver solutions and products at scale are the primary drivers of sustained growth and success.”

ABOUT ADACEN:

ADACEN was formed in 2019 to redefine what a data center is, democratize super-compute, edge compute, and extending and defending data center capabilities to individual users, entities (including small and large businesses), public utilities, hospitals, universities, research laboratories, US government, intelligence and law enforcement agencies, and allied military services. ADACEN develops and commercializes “Data Center Solutions,” defined as any combination of the physical facilities or dedicated space within a facility, “on-premises” at a customer’s facility or office, the supporting infrastructure, and systems used to house, power, cool, and utilize computer systems, data storage, associated components and to provide network operations, security operations, data protection, incident response, data recovery, and continuity of operations solutions for same. These include but are not limited to liquid immersion, hybrid immersion, and air-cooled heat management systems; compute and storage hardware and software; and any other cabling, wiring, power management, and interface necessary for operation, in addition to other services and activities as may be allowed under the Company’s foundational documents. For more information, visit https://www.ADACEN.com

ABOUT SOLVENZ:

The U.S.-based Solvenz Group of companies in was formed in 2008 with initiatives of de-risking investments in alternative asset classes in domestic and foreign territories. The Solvenz Group of companies, along with its regulated investment funds in Luxembourg, are postured for strong growth and are continually expanding its reach into other esoteric asset classes. Currently, Solvenz attributes its success and growth to ongoing rigorous analytical studies and effective de-risking solutions. For more information, visit https://www.SOLVENZ.com

