5 October 2023

Avacta Group plc

(“Avacta” or the “Group” or the “Company”)

Avacta to present promising new data from Affimer® and pre|CISIONTM platform assets at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

AVA3996: FAP-α-activated proteasome inhibitor from pre|CISION TM platform concentrates proteasome inhibitor payload in the tumour, increasing the therapeutic index of this class of drugs

AVA032: anti-PD-L1 Affimer® fused to IL-15 demonstrates encouraging in vitro and in vivo efficacy

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company focused on improving healthcare outcomes through targeted cancer treatments and diagnostics, today announces that it will be presenting two posters at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place on 11-15 October 2023 in Boston Massachusetts.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract title: AVA3996, a novel pre|CISION™ medicine, targets a warhead to the tumor microenvironment via Fibroblast Activation Protein (“FAP”) mediated cleavage to elicit tumor cell kill

Poster number: C169

Session: Poster Session C

Session date and time: Saturday, October 14 | 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Session location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

Abstract title: A novel, tumor-targeted immunocytokine comprising an anti-PD-L1 Affimer® fused to IL-15 exhibits potent anti-tumor activity

Poster number: A077

Session: Poster Session A

Session date and time: Thursday, October 12 | 12:30 pm-4:00 pm

Session location: Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

Dr Fiona McLaughlin, Chief Scientific Officer of Avacta commented:

“We look forward to presenting the promising new data from Avacta’s Therapeutics platform assets at this conference. As disclosed in the Company’s announcement on 19 September 2023, our lead asset AVA6000 continues to advance through the clinic at pace. We are simultaneously conducting IND-enabling studies for promising assets derived from the pre|CISIONTM and Affimer® platforms. The data to be presented showcases the potential of our two therapeutic platforms to generate further high value clinical assets.

“AVA3996, a FAP-α-activated proteasome inhibitor based on our pre|CISIONTM technology, demonstrates targeted killing of cancer cells in vitro and, by concentrating the active warhead in the tumour, reduces systemic toxicity associated with this class of drug.

“AVA032, our anti-PD-L1 Affimer® fused to the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin 15 (IL-15) displays encouraging efficacy when tested in multiple models of immunomodulation, stimulating a potent immune response and reversing the immunosuppressive tumour microenvironment.”

Further information regarding the conference can be found on the ACCR’s website here: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-on-molecular-targets-and-cancer-therapeutics-2/

The posters will be available to view following the conference here: https://avacta.com/about/scientific-resources/

About Avacta Group plc – https://www.avacta.com

Avacta Group is a UK-based company focused on improving healthcare outcomes through targeted cancer treatments and diagnostics.

Avacta has two divisions: an oncology biotech division harnessing proprietary therapeutic platforms to develop novel, highly targeted cancer drugs, and a diagnostics division, which is executing on an M&A led growth strategy to create a full-spectrum diagnostics business focused on supporting healthcare professionals and broadening access to testing. Avacta’s two proprietary platforms, Affimer® and pre|CISION™ underpin its cancer therapeutics whilst the diagnostics division leverages the Affimer® platform to drive competitive advantage in its markets.

The pre|CISION™ platform modifies chemotherapy to be activated only in the tumour tissue, reducing systemic exposure and toxicity. This is achieved by harnessing an enzyme called FAP which is highly upregulated in most solid tumours compared with healthy tissues, turning chemotherapy into a “precision medicine”. The lead pre|CISION™ programme, AVA6000 a tumour activated form of doxorubicin, is in Phase 1 studies and has shown dramatic improvement in safety compared with standard doxorubicin, and early signs of clinical activity.

Affimer® is a novel biologic platform which has significant technical and commercial advantages compared with antibodies and is used both to develop advanced immunotherapies and to improve the performance of immunodiagnostics.

With a balanced business and capital allocation model: a high-value oncology pipeline supported by a revenue generating, fast-growing diagnostics business, Avacta seeks to create long-term shareholder value alongside patient benefit.

About AVA3996

AVA3996 is a FAP-α-activated proteasome inhibitor, based on the Company’s pre|CISIONTM technology platform. AVA3996 has the potential to become a targeted cancer treatment for various indications, overcoming cytotoxicity issues displayed when the free, non-targeted form of proteasome inhibitor is systemically administered to patients.

About AVA032

AVA032 is an anti-PD-L1 Affimer® fused to the cytokine interleukin 15 (“IL-15”). It carries improved properties compared to monoclonal antibodies, currently used as cancer therapeutics, and works to reverse the immunosuppressive tumour micro-environment, inducing a lasting immune response aimed at stimulating a patient’s immune system to destroy cancer cells.