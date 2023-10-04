Beaconcure Technologies Welcomes Additions to Leadership Team

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beaconcure Technologies, a leader in AI-enabled clinical data validation and automation, announces enhancements to its leadership team, emphasizing its dedication to innovation in drug delivery and clinical data science. The company empowers healthcare professionals with groundbreaking tools, reducing the time and cost of delivering therapies to patients.





Beaconcure is pleased to introduce the following professionals who have joined their Strategic Advisory Board and Commercial Leadership teams:

Dr. Karen Smith, MD, PhD, MBA, LLM: Dr. Smith, a distinguished biotech and pharmaceutical executive, has joined Beaconcure’s Strategic Advisory Board. Dr. Smith remarked, “Beaconcure’s transformative approach to clinical data has the potential to expedite the delivery of new treatments to patients, and I am pleased to be part of this team.” Her extensive leadership experience includes serving as a Board Director, CEO, and CMO for several companies, resulting in over one hundred clinical trials and subsequent global regulatory approvals. Dr. Smith’s expertise spans across oncology, rare diseases, cardiology, dermatology, and neuroscience, and she has a history of successful business development initiatives, including partnership deals and multiple billion-dollar acquisitions.

Névine Zariffa: Renowned for her expertise in biostatistics and data science, Névine Zariffa becomes a valuable addition to Beaconcure’s Strategic Advisory Board. With an illustrious career at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, she contributed significantly to the development strategies for over 200 drug projects. In her last role at AstraZeneca as Senior Vice President of Biometrics and Information Sciences, she also led the Enterprise Data and Analytics initiative. Névine’s advisory roles with organizations like Friends of Cancer Research and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, alongside her engagement with CDISC and the FDA during the Covid-19 pandemic, underscore her commitment to advancing healthcare. She stated, “Patients need new medicines faster. I am honored to join Beaconcure’s Advisory Board and contribute to the team’s efforts in creating efficiencies in clinical trial reporting.”

Sean Wall: An experienced business development professional, Sean Wall takes on the role of Senior Vice President of Commercial, leading business development, marketing, and customer success initiatives. His background is in clinical services, SaaS products, and digital marketing solutions. Sean expressed his enthusiasm to expand Beaconcure’s commercial initiatives, stating, “I’m thrilled to join an organization that brings meaningful innovation to the clinical trial validation process, resulting in higher quality data submissions.” Sean was selected after an extensive national search conducted by the Beaconcure Board of Directors with the support of NewVale Capital.

Beaconcure CEO and co-founder Yoran Bar comments on the significance of these appointments, highlighting their dedication to healthcare innovation. Yoran Bar remarked, “Welcoming Dr. Karen Smith, Névine Zariffa, and Sean Wall to our vibrant team marks a monumental milestone for Beaconcure Technologies. The fusion of their expertise and steadfast dedication to healthcare innovation is a catalyst propelling us to new heights. Together, we are not only poised to deliver unparalleled value to our esteemed clients but also to expedite the advent of transformative therapies.”

About Beaconcure, Inc.

Beaconcure supports Biopharmaceutical companies and CROs with an automated clinical trial data processing technology solution called ‘Verify’. Designed in partnership with trusted large pharmaceutical companies and used in an increasing number of approved products, ‘Verify’ shortens time to submission, reduces error rates, and reduces costs over current processes and solutions. For more information, visit: www.beaconcure.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Sean Wall



Senior Vice President Commercial



[email protected]