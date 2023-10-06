Blockchain-Based World Mobile and AI Leader SEW Forge Global Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Global Telecom Industry

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain–In a strategic move that combines significant innovation and capability, blockchain-based Telco World Mobile (https://worldmobile.io/) has teamed up with SEW (https://www.sew.ai/), a global leader in AI-driven customer and workforce experience platforms. This Global Strategic Partnership aims to further penetrate the telecom market, working with SEW’s extensive customer base of over one billion users to offer groundbreaking mobile solutions.





World Mobile will integrate its eSIM and AirNode technologies into SEW’s Smart CX platform, which already serves over a billion users across more than 40 countries. Given such a large customer base, the expansion into telecoms appears to be a seamless transition for both companies. The integration of eSIM and AirNodes into existing infrastructure represents a natural evolution in the telecom sector, positioning telecoms as both a service and an enabler for a hyper-connected model.

SEW will reciprocate by incorporating its digital customer experience (CX), workforce experience (WX), and AI/ML/IoT analytics into World Mobile’s network and newly launched mobile app. This will not only enhance the network’s performance, security, and scalability but also provide data-driven insights for customers and AirNode operators.

Charles Barnett, Chief Business Officer at World Mobile, said, “Our alliance with SEW enables us to extend our innovative eSIM and AirNode technologies to a broader audience. We share a vision of global connectivity, economic freedom, and dignity, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Deepak Garg, CEO of SEW, added, “Expansion in the telecom sector is a strategic move for SEW, given our extensive integration across energy, water, and utilities. The partnership is core to furthering our vision of connecting people with intelligent digital platforms. Collaborating with World Mobile allows us to offer our customers innovative and cost-effective mobile solutions, to improve lives and livelihoods.”

About World Mobile

World Mobile is democratizing global connectivity through its blockchain-based network. Unlike traditional telecom providers, World Mobile operates on a sharing economy model, allowing individuals and businesses to run nodes, connect their communities, and generate revenue.

For more information, visit https://worldmobile.io/

About SEW

Smart Energy Water, with its innovative and industry-leading cloud platforms, currently delivers the best Digital Customer Experiences (CX) and Workforce Experiences (WX), powered by AI, ML, and IoT Analytics to the global energy, water, and gas providers. Expanding the platform into the telecom sector is a natural progression to realize the vision to Engage, Empower, and Educate billions of people to save on their utilities services and prepare for the future.

Know More at www.SEW.ai

