Bloomreach Announces Bloomreach Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Bloomreach’s customers can now benefit from the fast ROI of AI-driven search and content management solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach today announced it has launched Bloomreach Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, in partnership with digital commerce agency Astound Commerce. With availability on the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, Bloomreach Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce will provide customers with new ways to create personalized e-commerce experiences driven by rich data and powerful AI.





Bloomreach Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce is currently available on AppExchange here.

Bloomreach Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce

Bloomreach solutions enable businesses to drive fast results by connecting every customer with the right product, in the right place, at the right time. Its Discovery app is backed by AI and an extensive e-commerce data set, unlocking smarter, more personalized e-commerce search from the moment of implementation. Its Content app allows businesses to manage storefronts with ease, curating and optimizing the right content and products for their site. Together, these apps empower every business to optimize e-commerce for greater relevance, better customer experiences, and faster revenue growth.

Bloomreach has also worked with Astound Commerce to make its apps available within the agency’s Launch360 accelerator. Launch360 offers out-of-the-box capabilities, design enhancements, and agile integrations for Salesforce businesses, allowing them to quickly build a commerce experience tailored to their unique brand. Through Launch360, businesses will leverage Astound Commerce’s more than 16 years of Salesforce expertise to seamlessly implement Bloomreach solutions.

Comments on the news:

“Bloomreach Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by driving AI-powered personalization across the online shopping journey,” said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President of and General Manager, Platform. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

“Bloomreach’s Discovery and Content solutions are market-leading and fuel great outcomes for many of Astound’s clients. We are so excited to launch these apps in AppExchange as well as our own Launch360: Composable accelerator,” Vanessa Cartwright, CEO of Americas, Astound Commerce.

“We’re pleased to bring our Discovery and Content apps to Salesforce AppExchange,” said Anand Subbiah, VP of Technical Alliances & Ecosystem Platform, Bloomreach. “This will offer exciting new opportunities for Salesforce customers to seamlessly integrate Bloomreach into their commerce ecosystem, enhancing the experience for their customers and quickly recognizing the ROI of personalization.”

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. It unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — continuously reflecting a changing customer as they shop. With the scale of AI, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; and Content, a headless content management system. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 850+ global brands including: Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer. Visit www.bloomreach.com for more information.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs, and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Astound Commerce

At Astound Commerce, we create digital experiences that engage consumers and fuel exponential growth. With a strong global presence, more than 20 years’ experience, and a team of 1,000 deeply passionate experts in the areas of growth, design, demand, and technology, we’ve had the opportunity to partner with visionary brands such as L’Oréal, Boohoo, Halfords, FLOR, TOMS, and Crocs. Astound is responsible for more than 3,000 successful digital commerce projects and 400 end-to-end website launches—sites which last year generated nearly US$10 billion in revenue.

We partner with best-in-class technology providers like Salesforce to provide the best possible experience for our clients. Astound has earned Salesforce B2C Commerce Expert and Retail Industry Specialist status, among other distinctions, reflecting our ongoing excellence in the Salesforce ecosystem. To learn more, visit astoundcommerce.com.

