Cronos brand Spinach® Wins Best Pre-Roll at Grow Up Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, is pleased to announce its Spinach® brand won “Best Pre-Roll” at the Grow Up Awards this past Sunday for its Spinach® Fully Charged Atomic GMO infused pre-rolls. The annual Grow Up Awards celebrate excellence in the cannabis industry, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovation in a variety of cannabis-related categories.

“Spinach® pre-rolls are designed to crank the volume and thrill the senses with cultivars that have flavor-forward, rich terpenes and aroma profiles as well as first in class genetics and unrivaled potency. We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Grow Up Awards in this category,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. “Winning for our pre-rolls is particularly important for us, as we overhauled our pre-roll portfolio earlier this year to ensure our offerings enhance and elevate the consumer experience. We continue to invest our resources and expertise into expanding our pre-roll innovations and look forward to bringing new, high-quality pre-rolls to market in the coming year. We’re grateful to Grow Up for recognizing our pre-rolls and all our employees who work so hard to bring them to market.”

Spinach® pre-rolls are available at cannabis retailers across Canada, with additional pre-roll innovation launches planned for the remainder of the year and into 2024. For more information and availability, please visit https://spinachcannabis.com

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the consumer experience with respect to the Company’s pre-roll offerings, and future pre-roll product launches and innovations. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results and performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

