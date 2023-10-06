Danavation Technologies Announces Resignation of Director

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 6, 2023) – Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (“Danavation” or the “Company“) announces the resignation of Riccardo Forno as a director of the Company. The Board thanks him for his contribution to the Company and has been actively searching for a replacement.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels™ and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation’s Digital Smart Labels™ enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows.

Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183184