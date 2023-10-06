Data I/O Announces 2023/2024 Fireside Chat Series

Global Perspectives: Data I/O’s CEO Discusses Critical Topics and Emerging Market Trends from Automotive Technologies to Semiconductor Growth Opportunities with Top Financial Experts

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the lineup for its 2023/2024 Fireside Chat Series with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose will be interviewed by respected investment community professionals, financial newsletter writers/influencers and business consultants on important and timely topics relating to the Company, its platform technologies and the global business environment.





Data I/O 2023/2024 Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series will include interviews from October 2023 through April 2024. In order of anticipated production and initial release, interviews will be made available by Data I/O and the respective session host as detailed below:

Sustainability Strategies for the Auto Industry



Guest Host: Lucas Doub of ZMH Advisors

Automotive Technology Advancements & Monetization Impact



Guest Host: Kevin Garrigan of WestPark Capital*

AI Programming Security Requirement – with Special Guest Data I/O CTO Rajeev Gulati



Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Bard Associates**

Semiconductor Programming Growth Opportunities



Guest Host: David Williams of Benchmark Company

Onshoring/Near Shoring Trends & China-Plus 1



Guest Host: Dave Marsh of Singular Research*

Smart Factory Industrial Applications



Guest Host: Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors**

*Equity research analyst with coverage of Data I/O Corp. as of the date of this press release.



**Owns shares of Data I/O Corp. as of the date of this press release.

The interviews will be streamed for public viewing over the Internet and accessible upon publication through links made available in the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all of the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts will at their discretion carry the interviews on the respective date of publication.

Guest Host Profiles

Lucas Doub, ESG Consultant, ZMH Advisors

Lucas Doub has 15+ years of experience working in consulting primarily for publicly traded companies. Prior to ZMH Advisors, a technology-based shareholder and ESG advisory firm, he led the Agency and Channel team for Nasdaq where he helped develop a strategy for all Nasdaq product lines and services to be represented inside strategic communication firms. He has also counseled on similar strategies with various investor relations and public relations firms. In the past 3+ years Doub has dedicated his career to ESG, CSR, & Impact Investing industry at ZMH. He has counseled publicly traded companies on their ESG Communication efforts, helped build Go-To-Market strategy for ESG advisory firms, and worked with a non-profit on corporate giving & relationships.

Kevin Garrigan, Equity Research Analyst, WestPark Capital

Kevin Garrigan is a Senior Research Analyst at full service investment bank and broker-dealer WestPark Capital covering automotive and semiconductors, as well as disruptive technology companies. He brings four years of sell-side experience to the firm, previously working at Rosenblatt Securities helping cover semiconductor & semiconductor test equipment sectors. Kevin began his career on the buy-side working for George McKelvey Co. Kevin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Psychology from James Madison University, and he currently holds series 7, 66, 86, and 87 registrations.

Vishal Mishra, Investment Analyst, Bard Associates

Vishal Mishra is an analyst with Bard Associates, a leading value-oriented middle market focused investment management firm, and the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC. Mr. Mishra is an investor specializing in micro cap securities based in the U.S. As an avid admirer of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, Vishal Mishra follows the core principles of value investing. He advises high net worth individuals and a partnership to preserve and grow wealth over the long term. He also is a member of the Micro Cap Club where he shares investment ideas. In addition, he contributes to other online investor sites. Mr. Mishra is the proud founder of a nonprofit called Project Punch Card which tries to promote underrepresented students within the Investment Management industry.

David Williams, Equity Research Analyst, Benchmark Company

David Williams is an Equity Research Analyst covering the Semiconductor industry with a focus on analog, power, components, distribution, and related disruptive technologies. Prior to joining Benchmark, David covered Semiconductors, Electronic Components and Distributors for Loop Capital Markets, and previously as a Senior Equity Research Analyst at Drexel Hamilton and Ascendiant Capital Markets. In 2013 and 2014 David was recognized by Thomson Reuters as a top Earnings Estimator. He holds a BBA from Angelo State University.

Dave Marsh, Equity Research Analyst, Singular Research

David Marsh, CFA is an accomplished corporate finance and capital markets professional with over 20 years of experience. With over 20 years of financial analysis experience, he primarily writes research on industrial technology companies for Singular Research, an independent research firm that offers equity research services to institutional investors.

Avi Fisher, Portfolio Manager, Long Cast Advisors

Avram (“Avi”) Fisher is Portfolio Manager, “Chief Curiosity Officer” and Principal of Long Cast Advisers, LLC, an RIA that makes concentrated investments in well-researched small cap securities. He is a former reporter and private investigator with over a dozen years as an institutional equity analyst at BMO Capital Markets and CSFB. Additional information is available at www.longcastadvisers.com.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Forward Looking Statement & Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns and recovery, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company’s filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Participation in the Data I/O Fireside Chat Series is voluntary, and no compensation is provided to guest hosts. Reference made to guest hosts, including equity research analysts and investors, in connection with this announcement and related interviews or any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Data I/O’s performance made by them are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Data I/O or its management. Data I/O does not by its reference above or distribution of marketing content in connection with the Fireside Chat Series imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations by the guest hosts.

