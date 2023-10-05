FF intends to soon unveil a globally acclaimed top music icon who will become the next FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance user and Developer Co-Creation Officer.

Mr. Jia will involve himself in a three-phase Co-Creation process to enhance and improve both the user experience as well as the next generation of FF products.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that YT Jia, FF’s founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer, will take delivery of an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance this coming weekend at an event taking place at FF’s headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. Mr. Jia continues his focus on the enhancement of the vehicle and its technology, as well as through FF’s Co-Creation mission. Co-Creation refers to an open technology platform that gathers the knowledge of a wider developer community and invites them to collaborate in research and development, fostering the technology architecture and future achievements.





As the Company’s founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer who defined the FF 91 2.0 series from the beginning, Mr. Jia’s Delivery Co-Creation will consist of three phases. On the day of the Delivery Co-Creation event, he will introduce the complete R&D and production process of the FF 91 2.0 via a virtual Company tour and outline the Company’s next phase of Developer Co-Creation strategic planning. Within one month after delivery, Mr. Jia intends to organize the Company’s Executive Product Co-Creation meetings, providing feedback based on his product experiences and continuously enhancing the user experience. One month after product delivery, he will continue to provide ongoing product feedback through daily driving and usage, while also offering reference recommendations for the development of the next generation of FF products.

In connection with Mr. Jia’s vehicle delivery, FF is also set to unveil a globally acclaimed top music icon who will be joining FF as the next FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance user and Developer Co-Creation Officer. His unique style has taken the music industry by storm, earning him prestigious recognitions including Grammy, MTV Video Music, AMA, and BET Music Awards. This influential global music star serving as an FF Spire User and Developer Co-Creation Officer reflects not only the acknowledgment of FF and its products by prominent icons, but also underscores the value and advantages of FF and its Developer Co-Creation model.

The “FF Developer Co-Creation Mission” is an open platform where users can collaborate with the Company. It revolves around the concepts of open platform and user-centricity. By enabling users to actively participate in FF’s entire ecosystem process, the platform aims to collectively enhance the user experience, drive technological innovation, and help establish the “Ultimate AI TechLuxury” brand.

The Company is scheduled to host weekly “FF Delivery Co-Creation Days” with Developer Co-Creation Officers throughout October.

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem.

