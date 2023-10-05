Judging Panel of International Industry Experts Announced For 2024 FICO Decisions Awards

Awards honor FICO customers achieving outstanding results with AI, decision management and digital transformation

FICO announces panel of independent industry judges for 2024 awards.

Entries for the FICO® Decisions Awards are due October 13, 2023

The ten award categories are AI, Machine Learning and Optimization, Cloud Deployment, Customer Onboarding and Management, Debt Management, Decision Management Innovation, ESG Champion, Financial Inclusion, Fraud Management, FICO Industry Vanguard and Pioneer Award.

are AI, Machine Learning and Optimization, Cloud Deployment, Customer Onboarding and Management, Debt Management, Decision Management Innovation, ESG Champion, Financial Inclusion, Fraud Management, FICO Industry Vanguard and Pioneer Award. Entry form and information are at www.fico.com/decisionsawards

FICO has announced its panel of independent judges for the 2024 FICO® Decisions Awards, which honor businesses achieving outstanding results using analytics and decision management technology to grow their business, manage risk and reduce costs.

“The panel of judges for this year’s awards brings together a wealth of expertise and experience from diverse backgrounds, ensuring a well-rounded evaluation process,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “Our eight judges are business leaders, analysts and editors drawn from nearly every continent. I’d like to thank them for their time and attention in selecting the most impressive projects for this year.”

Entries are due October 13, 2023. For more information and to enter a nomination, visit www.fico.com/decisionsawards.

This year our judges, in alphabetical order, are:

Andrew Birmingham, editor, Mi3



Andrew Birmingham is Mi3’s editor for CX, marketing technology and e-commerce, a position he took in January 2023. Andrew has spent many decades in publishing and as a journalist specializing in the technology sector. Prior to Mi3 he was group managing editor, B2B for Next Media, where he oversaw CRN, iTnews and Digital Nation Australia. He’s also well known for founding and guiding Which-50, an influential business and digital transformation online masthead.

Eric Kavanagh, CEO Bloor Group and host, InsideAnalysis



Eric Kavanagh is CEO of The Bloor Group, a new-media analyst firm focused on enterprise technology. A career journalist with more than three decades of experience in print, broadcast and Internet media, he also hosts InsideAnalysis, the only nationally syndicated radio show in America that’s all about the information economy.

Elizabeth Lumley, deputy editor, The Banker



Liz Lumley is the deputy editor of The Banker and a specialist commentator on fintech. She has spent almost 30 years working in the financial technology space, most recently as director at VC Innovations and architect of the Fintech Talents Festival, managing director at Startupbootcamp FinTech London and an editor at financial services and technology newswire, Finextra. Liz was named Journalist of the Year for Technology and Digital Finance at State Street’s UK Press Awards 2022.

Paul Mah, senior editor, CDO Trends



Paul Mah is the editor of data science and AI trends for CDO Trends, Asia’s only media outlet dedicated to the needs of the Chief Digital Officer. As a veteran technology journalist and editor-at-large he has contributed to titles such as ZDNet, the South China Morning Post and Computerworld. With a background as a former system administrator, programmer and IT lecturer Paul enjoys writing both code and prose. In the enterprise space, he focuses on cloud computing, cybersecurity, data science and AI.

Laura Martins, reporter, IT Forum



Laura Martins is a dedicated reporter at IT Forum, a B2B technology website in Brazil. With a passion for technology journalism, she brings a wealth of insights to her reporting. In 2022, she ranked fourth in the “Most Admired Technology Journalists in Brazil” award. She specializes in business, cybersecurity, and innovation reporting, offering valuable perspectives and analysis to her readers in Brazil and beyond.

Paul Robinson, VP credit management at Canadian Tire Bank (Previous Winner)



Paul Robinson is VP of Credit Management and Bank Operations at Canadian Tire Bank and leads risk management strategies spanning the credit lifecycle, from origination to collections and fraud prevention. His innovative approach to analytics and risk management has driven significant growth for the bank. Paul has been instrumental in successful projects like the Options and Triangle MasterCards launch and played a pivotal role in the introduction and management of retail banking.

Shiv Sehgal, EVP audience analytics at RSG Media (Previous Winner)



Shiv Sehgal, EVP audience analytics at RSG Media, is the chief architect behind their cutting-edge audience analytics platform. His professional focus has been to develop intelligent inventory management solutions that empower media companies worldwide. Under his stewardship, RSG has been recognized for its approach with machine learning and AI. The company won a Biggie award, outperforming industry giants like Facebook and was also recognized with a 2022 INFORMS RM&P Section Practice Award.

Nick Vitchev, director at Chartis



Nick Vitchev leads the financial crime and fraud practice at Chartis, an analyst and advisory firm. Previously, he held a strategic role at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, specializing in Financial Crime, Payments, Fraud, and Cybercrime. With a career spanning banking, government, payments, and private equity, Nick’s expertise encompasses research, analytics, and strategic planning. His financial services background includes roles at Barclays, Lloyds, and RBS (now NatWest Group), focusing on growth, international expansion, transformation, and risk.

Awards will be presented in ten categories: AI, Machine Learning and Optimization, Cloud Deployment, Customer Onboarding and Management, Debt Management, Decision Management Innovation, ESG Champion, Financial Inclusion, Fraud Management, FICO Industry Vanguard and Pioneer Award.

Winners will receive recognition at FICO® World, which will be held in April 15-18, 2024, in San Diego, California. Winning implementations will be featured in conference activities, and two representatives of each winning company will receive complimentary conference passes.

Last year’s winning firms represented multiple industries and countries worldwide, all with outstanding results: RSG Media & BMO (AI, Machine Learning and Optimization); Canadian Tire & Axis Bank (Cloud Deployment); Trust Bank (Customer Onboarding & Management); AGL (Debt Management); Bradesco (Decision Management Innovation); Artelys (ESG Champion); Credevolv & Prosper (Financial Inclusion); Dock (Fraud Management); ANZ & T-Mobile (Pioneer Award) and BCP & The Very Group (FICO Industry Vanguard Award).

