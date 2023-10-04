Kronos Bio To Present Interim Data from Phase 1 Dose Escalation Portion of Ongoing Phase 1/2 KB-0742 Study at AACR-NCI-EORTC and Host Virtual Investor Event on October 13

Management to host conference call and webcast on October 13 at 4:30 PM ET with key opinion leader and KB-0742 trial investigator, Miguel Villalona-Calero, M.D., of City of Hope

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET., followed by a Q&A session. The event will feature trial investigator, Miguel Villalona-Calero, M.D, Medical Oncologist and Director of Early Therapeutics, City of Hope, along with Kronos Bio management, who will discuss the current treatment landscape for patients with MYC-dependent solid tumors, provide an overview of KB-0742 and further discuss the poster to be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference in Boston, Mass. KB-0742 is the company’s internally discovered, highly selective, oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor being developed to treat MYC-dependent solid tumors.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the investors section of the Company’s website at ir.kronosbio.com/events-presentations. To participate in the live call, please register using this link. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will be informed of the dial-in numbers and PIN. An archived webcast will be available following the event.

Presentation information

Poster Title: A First-In-Human Study of CDK9 Inhibitor KB-0742 Demonstrates Evidence of Tolerability and Clinical Activity

Presenter: Miguel Villalona-Calero, M.D, City of Hope

Abstract #: B159

Date and Time: Poster Session B | Friday, October 13, 12:30 pm-4:00 pm ET, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-dependent solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the deregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

