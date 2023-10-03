Lincoln Property Company Unveils New Global Headquarters in Dallas

The Class A office is part of a larger mixed-used development led by Lincoln that includes a luxury multifamily high-rise and best-in-class amenities

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”), a global, full-service real estate firm, today unveiled its new global headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Located at 8111 Douglas Avenue, the move is part of Lincoln’s growth and succession plan under the leadership of Clay Duvall and David Binswanger, who were appointed as co-CEOs in February 2023 along with a strategic investment from Stone Point Capital. The new office tower is part of a mixed-use project developed by Lincoln that includes a luxury multifamily high-rise and amenities that include a penthouse meeting space with panoramic city views, an on-site gym and pickleball court.





“Lincoln has deep roots in Dallas, with our origins beginning here nearly 60 years ago,” said Mr. Duvall. “The city is quickly becoming the epicenter of the U.S. economy due to its strong business environment and cost of living, and we’re proud to continue to build on Lincoln’s deep legacy in Dallas for years to come.”

Completed in 2023, Lincoln led the development of 8111 Douglas, a mixed-used project comprising two 13-story towers. The office building provides 225,000 square feet of Class A office and retail space, while the residential tower includes 128 luxury apartments averaging 1,400 square feet.

8111 Douglas offers a premier amenity package for office tenants and residents, including indoor and outdoor fitness space, a ground-floor park as well as an amenity deck that features pickleball and bocce ball courts, a putting green and other recreational offerings.

“As a real estate services company dedicated to providing our clients with best-in-class spaces, we are thrilled to create a modern workplace experience for our own employees,” added Mr. Binswanger. “Our new home in 8111 Douglas provides the dynamic workspace that is designed to enhance our collaborative and entrepreneurial culture and attract high-caliber talent that will be additive to Lincoln’s vision and growth plan.”

Including its Dallas headquarters, Lincoln operates 35 offices across the U.S. and Europe.

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the nation’s largest diversified real estate services companies with thirty-five offices across the globe. Founded in 1965, Lincoln’s combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes almost 500 million square feet of commercial space. Offering a comprehensive suite of real estate solutions, Lincoln manages, leases, develops, and provides advisory services to owners and occupiers of office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, and mixed-used residential properties throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. In addition to providing third party real estate services, Lincoln has principally acquired and developed more than $24 billion and 62 million square feet of commercial projects since 2018. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

