LTC Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) ("LTC" or the "Company"), will release third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 26, 2023 after market close.





LTC will conduct a conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific / 11:00 a.m. Eastern, to provide commentary on the performance and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Conference Call

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast www.LTCReit.com USA Toll-Free Number 1-888-506-0062 International Number 1-973-528-0011 Conference Access Code 273665

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through November 10, 2023.

USA Toll-Free Number 1-877-481-4010 International Number 1-919-882-2331 Conference Access Code 49044

An audio replay of the conference call and the Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package for the current period will be available on the Company’s website at: https://ir.ltcreit.com/Investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

