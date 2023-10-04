Lucky Bucks Successfully Completes Restructuring

Positioned for Continued Leadership in Georgia COAM Market with Strengthened Capital Structure and Additional Financing

Emerges Under Ownership of Experienced Long-term Investor Group

Transaction Approved by US Bankruptcy Court and Georgia Lottery Corporation

NORCROSS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucky Bucks, LLC (“Lucky Bucks” or the “Company”), one of the largest Class B coin operated amusement machine (“COAM”) route operators in Georgia, has announced the completion of its restructuring process and successful emergence from chapter 11. Lucky Bucks’ exit from the bankruptcy process concludes a swift restructuring that received approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware through confirmation of its chapter 11 plan of reorganization on July 28, 2023, and approval of the Georgia Lottery Corporation on September 29, 2023.





The restructuring enables Lucky Bucks to substantially strengthen its balance sheet, reduce debt by over $500 million, and inject substantial new liquidity. The newly reorganized Lucky Bucks will operate under an experienced long-term ownership group, which has collectively provided significant new capital to support Lucky Bucks’ future growth and innovation. The group is also committed to working closely with Lucky Bucks’ management to increase market share and create value.

Having emerged from chapter 11, Lucky Bucks is onboarding a seasoned new management team and several new board directors, including Byron Boothe, Tripp Lane, Jaymin Patel and Greg Woolard, each of whom brings great experience in convenience stores, gaming, entertainment or finance. The Company is proud to be a valued partner with convenience store and business owners, who are the core of the Company’s growth in the COAM industry. Now that its restructuring is complete, Lucky Bucks will be refocusing its efforts on offering its customers the broadest range of existing and new games and bringing new innovations to the market. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with Georgia legislators and regulators in growing the COAM industry in Georgia in a responsible and efficient manner. Lucky Bucks remains committed to continuing to deliver the same innovative and engaging customer experience business owners and game players have come to know well.

Additional Information

Court filings and additional information regarding Lucky Bucks’ prepackaged chapter 11 cases is available on a separate restructuring information website administered by Lucky Bucks’ claims, noticing and solicitation agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, which is located at https://dm.epiq11.com/LuckyBucks. Stakeholders with questions about the process may call Epiq at 1-877-621-3093 or +1-503-406-3979 if calling outside the U.S. or Canada.

Milbank LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. served as the Company’s legal counsel, Evercore Group L.L.C. served as its investment banker, and M3 Advisory Partners, LP served as its financial advisor. C Street Advisory Group, LLC served as strategy and communications advisor to Lucky Bucks.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Cole Schotz PC served as legal counsel, Greenhill & Co., LLC served as financial advisor, and OnMessage Public Strategies served as the communications advisor to the ad hoc group of lenders holding term loan secured debt of Lucky Bucks. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to certain other lenders holding secured debt of Lucky Bucks.

About Lucky Bucks

Lucky Bucks is a leading digital skill-based COAM operator based in Georgia, with a new, long-term focused ownership group and new management team with more than 50 years of experience in the gaming industry. Since Lucky Bucks launched in 2014, the Company has continuously grown to meet increasing consumer demand, which remains extremely strong in Georgia. Currently, Lucky Bucks machines can be found in over 345 retail locations throughout the State of Georgia. For more information, visit Lucky Bucks’ website at https://luckybucksga.com/

