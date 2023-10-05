Lumifi Acquires Castra to Deliver Next-Generation Managed Detection and Response

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumifi’s recent acquisition of Castra Managed Services aims to expand its capabilities and reinforce its commitment to the Gartner Visibility triad. With Castra’s expertise in Exabeam, the SIEM capabilities will reach new heights.





Lumifi®, a leading innovator in managed detection and response (MDR), proudly announced its acquisition of Castra Managed Security. Castra is a revered enterprise-level MDR firm specializing in Exabeam, a security information and event management (SIEM) platform.

The partnership between Lumifi and Castra amplifies the Gartner SOC Visibility Triad, enhancing visibility through combined expertise in network detection and response (NDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and SIEM within their security operations centers. This collaboration powers a 24/7/365 cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC), merging Lumifi’s innovative ShieldVision™ software with Castra’s distinguished MDR services. ShieldVision™ is an advanced multi-tenant platform that excels in threat hunting, detection, and swift automated responses. At the same time, Castra’s expertise in the Exabeam infrastructure ensures top-tier security at cost-effective rates for businesses of all scales.

Grant Leonard, co-founder of Castra, emphasized the value of partnerships, saying, “I am excited about the immediate synergies between Lumifi and Castra. We are excited to bring honed Castra services to a much larger audience and scale.”

David Norlin, CISO of Lumifi, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to join forces with Castra. This collaboration strengthens our SIEM capabilities, offering our clients more choices and control in designing their security architectures. We remain committed to providing diverse technological options that guarantee unparalleled service quality, and the Castra acquisition exemplifies this commitment.”

Tony Simone, co-founder of Castra, emphasized the value of partnerships, saying, “Castra’s journey has been about forging valuable collaborations. Our partnership with Lumifi allows companies to elevate their SIEM capabilities and adopt next-generation programs, enabling security leaders to enhance their infrastructure while aligning with their business objectives.”

Michael Malone, CEO of Lumifi, highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration, stating, “With the escalating threats across all areas of cybersecurity, many companies find themselves vulnerable. Partnering with Castra is a decisive step, leveraging our recent growth capital to realize our broader vision. Together, we’re bridging the cybersecurity skills gap, ensuring businesses are fortified against the diverse and evolving threats of today.”

To provide peace of mind against the latest cyber threats, Lumifi offers a turn-key cybersecurity monitoring and management solution at an affordable monthly price. This solution delivers advanced levels of security to businesses of all sizes across regulated industries, including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and more.

About Lumifi:

Lumifi is a leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services, offering Fortune 500-level security solutions to support security-conscious teams. Their approach integrates system, network, and device monitoring with human expertise, following the Gartner Visibility Triad principles, to create a robust protective shield for businesses of all sizes. Lumifi’s exclusive software, ShieldVision™, delivers state-of-the-art attack simulation, automated remediation, and continuous threat monitoring. This advanced security framework is monitored around the clock by a team of US-based cybersecurity analysts and former military and DoD experts, ensuring businesses are always secure. To discover how Lumifi can safeguard your business, visit lumificyber.com.

About Castra Managed Services:

Since its inception in 2012 by co-founders Tony Simone and Grant Leonard, Castra has been a beacon in managed detection and response services, serving over 2000 organizations globally. This year, Castra ranked 104th on the top 250 global MSSP/MDR list, marking its 3rd appearance on the prestigious list. Additionally, Castra secured the second spot in the “fast-growth” top 150 from CRN and received multiple “Partner of the Year” awards from Exabeam. With unmatched SIEM and SOAR expertise, Castra ensures customers maintain a security edge without compromising transparency. Catering to a diverse clientele—from Fortune 50 giants to nimble startups—Castra’s services span various industries. Learn more at castra.io.

