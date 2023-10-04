MasterControl Announces Validation on Demand Is Now Available in Manufacturing Excellence

Users can configure their production records and validate in one simple step.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, MasterControl, a leading provider of quality management and next generation manufacturing execution software, announced Validation on Demand is now available for its Manufacturing Excellence solution users, allowing them to test their custom workflows in their unique environment and ensure compliance.

MasterControl continues to innovate and build on its validation strategy. As a leader in quality management and manufacturing execution software, they have provided validation documentation to customers for over 15 years. With configurable, no-code software, as customers build production records unique to their processes, additional validation may be necessary. The new, patented, Validation on Demand offering helps customers with Manufacturing Excellence run these additional tests through a completely automated process. This new feature allows customers to complete any additional formal validation against their unique workflows, and in their specific environment, with the click of a button. Users receive a full set of validation reports for use in an audit or other regulatory needs.

“Validation on Demand is a powerful tool for our customers,” said Sue Marchant, executive vice president of product. “An average 100-200 page production record with a couple thousand data fields can be validated in about 15 minutes as opposed to a couple weeks when validating manually.”

Continuous improvement in manufacturing requires that processes and technology progress. For those who use MasterControl’s Manufacturing Excellence, Validation on Demand ensures manufacturing lines benefit from the latest updates and process improvements without having to endure a lengthy computer software validation process.

Manufacturing Excellence is a cloud-based, no-code Manufacturing Execution System (MES) purpose-built for speed and flexibility where legacy MES systems are not functional or pragmatic for operations and delivers technology that manufacturers need to configure and scale quickly across production lines. For more information visit www.mastercontrol.com/manufacturing.

About MasterControl

MasterControl is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes. Innovative MasterControl tools have a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing cost, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl solutions to streamline operations, maintain compliance, easily analyze, and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Sefakis

MasterControl

[email protected]

+1-801-560-9608