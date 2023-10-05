Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2023

                  
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
09/30/2023

 

96,253,553

 

 

Total gross of voting rights: 96,253,553

 

 

Total net* of voting rights: 96,076,898

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights = 96,253,553 – 176,655 = 96,076,898

 

Attachment

