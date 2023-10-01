Optomind and MaxLinear announce collaboration on PAM4 112Gbps OSFP 800Gbps SR8 transceiver solution at ECOC Exhibition 2023

GLASGOW, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optomind and MaxLinear will be demonstrating 800Gbps OSFP active optical cables (AOC) and SR8 optical transceivers at ECOC 2023 Exhibition, in Glasgow, Scotland, October 2-4 (Booth #775, Optomind; #776, MaxLinear). Optomind has developed the best-in-class PAM4 100Gbps/lane SR optical transceivers and AOCs using MaxLinear’s 5nm Keystone PAM4 DSP.





Advancing data transmission rates to 100Gbps per lane drastically transforms the ecosystem of data centers, especially AI/ML and HPC. Training AI and GPT workloads drive huge and high-density networks utilizing large numbers of servers connected together through rack switches over short reach links. The low-power, high-performance AOCs and transceivers that Optomind and MaxLinear have developed together are ideal for these applications.

Optomind selected MaxLinear’s 5nm Keystone PAM4 DSP as the best-in-class solution for 800Gbps SR8 transceiver with high-performance and the lowest power consumption to meet the market demand. Both 800G-AOCs and 800G-SR8 transceivers are ready for customer sampling and shall be available in volume production by the end of Q4 this year.

Optomind’s innovative optical engine solution, which includes unique designs and implementation of the simplest structure, fully integrates optics and mechanics. And its patented prealigned OSA architecture enables a unique manufacturing process in a nimble and simple way without any alignment equipment and will be a game changer for ultra high volume production with significant reduction of total manufacturing cost.

About Optomind, Inc.

Optomind, Inc. is an advanced optical interconnect solution provider in data center and HPC systems based on SR and AOC using multimode optics. Optomind has proprietary optical engine and optical assembly platform technology. Sophisticated OSA assembly is conducted in Suwon, South Korea where its headquarters is located and downstream production is done at the facility in Hanoi, Vietnam.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications.

MaxLinear’s Keystone 5nm DSP family provides best-in-class power and performance for 100G/lane optical and electrical interconnects. Variants supporting single mode optics (EML and SiPh), multimode optics (VCSEL transceivers and AOCs), and Active Electrical Cables (AECs) are all available and can be paired with companion TIAs to provide complete solutions.

MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

