Paperclip Inc. Announces Commitment to Growing Global Cybersecurity Success during Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023

Now in its 20th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 is highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity in our daily lives and encouraging individuals and businesses to take important cybersecurity steps to stay safe online

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), an innovative data security and content management company, today announced its commitment to cybersecurity education by participating in the 20th Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Paperclip is the creator of SAFE®, the only always-encrypted data security platform that works at the speed of business.

Whereas traditional solutions decrypt data to support search or query functions, Paperclip SAFE enables search upon fully encrypted data without ever decrypting. Built on a foundation of Zero Trust, Paperclip’s patented technology goes beyond best-in-class encryption for another layer of critical protection.

Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world’s foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and individuals committed to educating others on the benefits of actionable cyber-safety techniques.

“Cybersecurity Awareness Month is the perfect time for organizations to consider whether their current data security programs are keeping up with the changing privacy, security and trust landscape,” said Chad Walter, CRO for Paperclip SAFE. “Searchable encryption is innovating the future of data privacy, security, and consumer trust. SAFE is paving the way for companies to fully encrypt the sensitive data that drives their business success. If your data is not always encrypted, it’s not always secure.”

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined within our lives. And while the evolution of technology accelerates, cybercriminals are working just as hard to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life. For 20 Octobers and counting, Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

Starting this year, the new theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices:

Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use. Turning on multifactor authentication on personal devices and business networks. Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today. Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum upon the foundation of providing everyone with the basic tools and training they need to stay safer and more secure online. Paperclip is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.



Paperclip will be sharing actionable cybersecurity content throughout the month of October. Its content will also be featured in Dark Reading and Security Week later this month.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the hashtag #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth and #SecureOurWorld on social media throughout the month.

About Paperclip

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize data security, and content and document management for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Paperclip has a decades-long reputation for maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About Paperclip SAFE

Paperclip SAFE® leverages Searchable Symmetric Encryption (SSE), patented shredding protocols and Privacy Enhancing Computation to go beyond what companies currently know about data encryption. SAFE is fast, searchable, complex encryption designed for the way data is queried. Paperclip’s SAFE ends the data encryption gap with the only data security platform that ensures continuous encryption across every data state, including in search.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/

