Qihui “Jim” Zhai, MD, FCAP, elected President-Elect of the College of American Pathologists

Dr. Zhai is focused on a “Members First” guiding principle

Dr. Zhai’s inspiring journey, from arriving in the U.S. with only two suitcases and $166, to assuming the role of CAP President-elect, epitomizes the transformation of his dreams into reality.

“In 1993, I arrived in the U.S. with dreams of freedom, opportunities, and the pursuit of excellence,” Dr. Zhai said. “I consider myself incredibly fortunate as I am living the American dream, and the CAP has played a pivotal role in my life and career. As an international medical graduate, I evolved into an innovative thinker and problem solver. My unwavering commitment to pathology and my deep affection for the CAP have led me to serve as CAP President-elect.”

Dr. Zhai’s vision for the CAP’s future is centered on the principle of “Members First,” emphasizing collaboration, synergy, synchronization, and innovation to enhance patient outcomes through pathology.

“I am committed to prioritizing our members and eager to listen to their concerns and learn from them to form a collective wisdom,” he said. “Through this, we can unlock the power of inclusion and ultimately transform challenges into opportunities and turn missions into realities.”

This commitment extends to mentoring future pathologists, ensuring the CAP’s continued success.

“We must identify and nurture emerging leaders within our field,” Dr. Zhai explains. “By encouraging the next generation of pathologists to assume leadership roles and addressing their concerns and aspirations, we will keep the CAP and the field of pathology vibrant and relevant for years to come.”

Dr. Zhai’s dedication to the CAP spans nearly two decades, during which he has held roles on several committees. He served as the vice chair of the Council on Accreditation, and the Council on Scientific Affairs.

Prior to becoming President-Elect, Dr. Zhai was a member of the CAP Board of Governors, holding positions such as the chair of the Investment Committee, and vice chair of both the Council on Membership and Professional Development and the Finance Committee.

He received his medical degree from Shandong University School of Medicine in Jinan, Shandong, Peoples Republic of China. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship in neuroscience from Creighton University in Omaha, his residency from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and a fellowship in oncologic pathology from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Currently, Dr. Zhai is a Professor and Chair of Pathology and Translational Pathobiology at LSU Health Shreveport.

With the goal to move the CAP forward as “a united, inclusive, and joyful professional family,” Dr. Zhai will serve a two-year term as President-elect before assuming the presidency in 2025.

