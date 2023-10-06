Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Jefferies Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will participate in the Jefferies Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit.

Jefferies Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Location: Jefferies Conference Center, New York, NY

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, mavodelpar (REN001), is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). Mavodelpar has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function, increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

