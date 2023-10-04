Rocateq’s Statement on Settlement of Patent Infringement Lawsuits Filed by Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

VALENCIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocateq and Gatekeeper Systems Inc. have settled their patent dispute in Federal Court and the U.S. International Trade Commission.





“Rocateq has settled all patent infringement claims asserted by Gatekeeper Systems, Inc. against Rocateq’s Checkout Security and Cart Security systems,” said CEO Adam Cooper. “Rocateq independently designed, developed, and commercialized the original technology for both the Checkout and Cart Security systems. During the litigation, Rocateq asserted strong defenses of non-infringement and invalidity in response to the action filed by Gatekeeper Systems Inc. Rocateq believes the settlement between the two companies is consistent with these facts and defenses and will enable the company to move forward in the most effective manner to serve the needs of its customers.”

The settlement agreement between Rocateq and Gatekeeper confirmed Rocateq’s rights to sell and support (1) its Cart Security System and (2) the enhanced version of its Checkout Security system. The settlement further recognized Rocateq right to support all existing Checkout Security systems until March 2026. Rocateq fully expects to migrate all its Checkout Security system customers to its enhanced system prior to March 2026.

Rocateq USA is a leading international cart containment and business intelligence solution provider that is committed to providing retailers quality technology & software that is flexible, economical, and contributes to smarter shrink control solutions that lead to profit enhancement. For more information, visit https://rocateq.com/.

Contacts

Adam Cooper



[email protected]