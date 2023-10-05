Sift Named Top Fraud and Financial Crimes Solution by PayTech Awards USA

Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety Platform recognized for demonstrating genuine innovation to fight banking and financial fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PayTech Awards USA has recognized Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, as the winner of the Tech of the Future award in the Fighting Fraud & Financial Crime category.

Now in their seventh year, the annual PayTech Awards from FinTech Futures celebrate companies and solutions that demonstrate exceptional innovation, leadership, and contributions to the payment technology sector. Led by FinTech Futures’ Editor in Chief, Tanya Andreasyan, 22 judges from the world of financial services, including representatives of household brands like Ally Financial, Mastercard, and Google, selected this year’s winners.

“Sift stood out to the judges for its innovative approach to fighting fraud and the scale the company has achieved,” said Tanya Andreasyan, Editor-in-Chief, FinTech Futures, and a PayTech Awards USA judge. “Sift is leveraging technologies like machine learning to stay ahead of constantly evolving threats, and its data consortium model allows all of its customers to benefit from shared fraud insights.”

This is the latest industry validation for Sift, which earlier this year was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ : Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023 by Forrester Research. The company was the only privately held Leader named in the report, receiving the highest possible scores in seven criteria in fraud prevention by both G2 and Forrester. Sift was also the only company to have earned Leader status in all three key fraud prevention categories in G2’s Fall Grid Reports for Fraud Detection, E-Commerce Fraud Detection, and Risk-Based Authentication.

“Earning recognition from the PayTech Awards is further evidence of Sift’s leadership position in digital risk and fraud prevention,” said Armen Najarian, Sift’s Chief Marketing Officer. “At the same time, fraud is a constantly evolving challenge for our customers and we will continue enhancing our platform to ensure that they have the tools they need to combat fraud in a way that reduces friction and increases revenue.”

To see the latest data, trends, and insights on fraud, visit Sift’s Fraud Intelligence Center .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter/X, and Poshmark rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .