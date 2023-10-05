Snowden Lane Partners Welcomes The Torres Group, Adds $200 Million in Client Assets

Former UBS Team Joins Snowden Lane’s New York Office

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that the Torres Group has joined the firm with $200 million in client assets under advisement.





A former two-person UBS team, Benny Torres Sanchez and Claudia P. Carmona will work out of Snowden Lane’s New York office, with Torres serving as Senior Partner and Managing Director and Carmona operating as Vice President and Senior Registered Client Relationship Manager.

Snowden Lane has added over $4 billion in client assets in the last two years.

“We’re as excited as ever about Snowden Lane’s growth and the quality of the advisors we’ve added in recent months, with the Torres Group being no exception,” said Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of Snowden Lane Partners. “Both Benny and Claudia fit the exact vision we have of the professionals we’d like to add to our firm. Their values and approach to client service make them a natural fit, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to our partnership.”

Added Benny Torres Sanchez: “I’ve been lucky enough to spend two decades working in this industry, building priceless relationships along the way, and I’m thrilled to continue that momentum with Snowden Lane. Between their reputation for enabling independent advisors to provide personalized strategies and the firm’s continuing growth, we knew it is a perfect fit for our team.”

Prior to joining Snowden Lane, Torres spent 10 years at UBS, joining UBS International as a Portfolio Manager and Vice President in 2013 before being named a Senior Vice President in 2019. Torres also worked as a financial advisor for Lehman Brothers beginning in 2003, before joining its successor, Barclays Wealth.

Torres received his B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of Connecticut, and his MBA in Finance from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Though located in New York, Torres specializes in the creation of financial plans and wealth strategies for high net-worth families in international markets, including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Spain.

Carmona has worked alongside Torres for much of that time, having joined UBS in 2013 after previously working at Barclays Wealth and its predecessor, Lehman Brothers. She has spent the last decade as the Torres Group’s Chief Administrative Officer. Carmona also holds a B.A. in Finance from Baruch College and Series 7, 63, 55 and life and health insurance licenses.

“We continue to pride ourselves on our advisors’ ability to provide boutique, personalized financial services to each of their clients,” said Rob Mooney, CEO of Snowden Lane. “Benny and Claudia fit that same mold, and given their track record working together, I’m confident they will have great success here. We’re thrilled to have them join our team.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, Wells Fargo, and Fieldpoint Private, among others.

Snowden Lane employs 139 total professionals, 77 of whom are financial advisors, across 13 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY; Lebanon, NH, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The firm is included in Barron’s 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, in addition to the 2022 Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms ranking. The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing Snowden Lane as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. Many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as Financial Times 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

The firm is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a FINRA licensed broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. Snowden Lane further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

