Speaker of The Australian House of Representatives Hon Milton Dick MP Officially Opens THERMAL-XR(R) Blending Plant

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia–(ACN Newswire – October 4, 2023) – Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (“GMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Honourable Milton Dick Member for Oxley and Speaker of The Australian House of Representatives officially opened the THERMAL-XR® Coating Blending Plant on Thursday 28th September 2023.

Honourable Milton Dick said, “This blend plant represents a substantial investment in both technology and talent, featuring the latest advancements in nanotechnology coating production processes and quality control measures. The plant’s opening is a testament to GMG’s focus to develop into a world-leading energy-saving product manufacturing business.”

GMG’s CEO Craig Nicol stated, “GMG is very fortunate to be in the Federal seat of Oxley and to have a Federal Member who is very supportive of Industry. Speaker Milton Dick visited GMG at its Sumner Park location in 2020. The official opening is another significant milestone for GMG in striving towards achieving revenue from Energy Saving Products.”

GMG’s 4 critical business objectives remain to:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale the production process Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

About THERMAL-XR® powered by GMG Graphene:

THERMAL-XR® COATING SYSTEM is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction.

THERMAL-XR RESTORE® is powered by GMG Graphene. PATENT PENDING.

About GMG www.graphenemg.com

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, with low cost inputs, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (“HVAC-R”) coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries (“G+AI Batteries”).

