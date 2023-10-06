Spexis to host business update conference call on October 9, 2023
ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, announced today that it will host a business update conference call on October 9, 2023, at 8.30am EDT.
Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D. (CEO & Chairman) will provide strategic business and financial updates. To access the conference call please use the following details:
France: +33 0805102207
Germany: +49 0800-6647650
Italy: +39 800897553
Switzerland +41 0800-002063
United Kingdom +44 08082389064
United States +1 877-317-6789
International Toll Free +1 412-317-6789
Event Title: Spexis AG – Business Update Conference Call
The conference call will also be available via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6s6eCE7g
After the call, a replay of the webcast will be available via the above link.
About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.
For further information please contact:
For Investors:
Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
[email protected]
Or
Stephen Jasper
Managing Director
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]
For Media:
Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
[email protected]