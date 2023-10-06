Spexis to host business update conference call on October 9, 2023

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, announced today that it will host a business update conference call on October 9, 2023, at 8.30am EDT.

Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D. (CEO & Chairman) will provide strategic business and financial updates. To access the conference call please use the following details:

France: +33 0805102207
Germany: +49 0800-6647650
Italy: +39 800897553
Switzerland +41 0800-002063
United Kingdom +44 08082389064
United States +1 877-317-6789
International Toll Free +1 412-317-6789

Event Title: Spexis AG – Business Update Conference Call

The conference call will also be available via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6s6eCE7g

After the call, a replay of the webcast will be available via the above link.

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

For further information please contact:

For Investors: 

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
[email protected]

Or

Stephen Jasper
Managing Director
Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

For Media: 

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
[email protected]

Related Stories

Verona Pharma to Host Investor Update on Commercialization Preparation for Ensifentrine on October 18, 2023

Royal Deluxe Wins Two Formwork Erection Projects Valued at Approximately HK$373 Million in Total, Provides Formwork Erection Services to Hong Kong International Airport and Public Housing Development Project

Toyota Launches All-New Crown “Sport” in Japan

UK Space Agency and JAXA Confirm Bilateral Collaboration for Viasat and MHI to Develop Inrange Satellite-based Launch Telemetry System for Japanese H3 Launch Vehicle

ADACEN, Inc., Secures $335 Million in Private Funding

Directors’ Symposium 2023: Transform for a Better Tomorrow

You may have missed

Verona Pharma to Host Investor Update on Commercialization Preparation for Ensifentrine on October 18, 2023

Spexis to host business update conference call on October 9, 2023

Royal Deluxe Wins Two Formwork Erection Projects Valued at Approximately HK$373 Million in Total, Provides Formwork Erection Services to Hong Kong International Airport and Public Housing Development Project

Toyota Launches All-New Crown “Sport” in Japan

UK Space Agency and JAXA Confirm Bilateral Collaboration for Viasat and MHI to Develop Inrange Satellite-based Launch Telemetry System for Japanese H3 Launch Vehicle

error: Content is protected !!