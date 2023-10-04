TeleVox Launches eCheck-in to Streamline Intake Process

New Service Enhances Digital Front Door for Patients and Providers

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel digital patient technology, today announced the launch of eCheck-in, a new tool to help healthcare organizations improve and quicken the intake process, increase revenue, and offer a modern healthcare experience to their patients.

eCheck-in simplifies the intake process for staff by eliminating paperwork, data entry, and scanning. Patients receive a text message or email with a link to complete the intake process in advance of their appointment. Patients can update their demographic information, review policies and insurance benefits, and make past-due or copays from the comfort of their living room.

“Check-in is the beginning of the patient’s journey and too often it starts with a clipboard and pen or a surprise statement for a past-due bill that sets a negative tone at the outset of the visit,” said Vik Krishnan, president of TeleVox. “With the addition of our eCheck-in tool, TeleVox is continuing our mission to improve the patient experience using digital technology from the digital front door through discharge and beyond, while also easing the burden on staff. The result is a more pleasant experience, which in turn enhances patient engagement and loyalty.”

Providers can customize the eCheck-in experience with their practice name and branding, as well as defining form logic and behavior and adding HTML content. They may also opt for three add-on services, including:

Payment Gateway : A credit card processing portal specifically designed for organizations that wish to utilize their existing payment processor.

: A credit card processing portal specifically designed for organizations that wish to utilize their existing payment processor. Insurance Eligibility : Seamlessly verify patient insurance information and coverage.

: Seamlessly verify patient insurance information and coverage. Cost Estimator: Estimate financial responsibility and out-of-pocket expenses accurately.

eCheck-in will be added to HouseCalls Pro, the patient engagement platform from TeleVox that more than 10,000 customers trust to automate patient outreach. HouseCalls Pro seamlessly integrates with electronic health records (EHRs) to positively impact visit volumes, care outcomes, and revenue.

eCheck-in is the latest in a series of investments and innovations from TeleVox. In April, TeleVox announced the launch of Iris™, an AI-enabled omnichannel conversational virtual assistant for healthcare providers. That announcement was followed a month later with the launch of its automated reputation management solution that empowers hospitals, health systems, and physician practices to take control of their online presence.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are used by more than 10,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

