U.S. Bank Names Ariel Meyerstein as Head of ESG Program Office

In this role, Meyerstein will be responsible for ESG strategy development, program management, enablement, stakeholder engagement and reporting and disclosures in close partnership with business lines and functions across the enterprise. The program office plays a critical role in helping U.S. Bank meet the changing needs of key stakeholders to drive inclusive, sustainable business growth.

Meyerstein brings more than 20 years of experience in international law, global policy, ESG and sustainable finance, with a focus on climate change, human rights and community finance policy and program execution. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, he held various roles at Citigroup, including as senior vice president, sustainability and ESG, where he contributed to the development of Citigroup’s net zero framework, as well as internal and external policy development on human rights and climate change, including transactional due diligence and enterprise-wide reputation risk governance. Most recently, he was a director of community investing and development for Citigroup, where he led the implementation of its Action for Racial Equity, a $1.1 billion commitment of strategic initiatives and investments focused on addressing the racial wealth gap.

Prior to his time at Citigroup, Meyerstein served as vice president of labor affairs, corporate responsibility and corporate governance at the United States Council for International Business, and he also has held multiple legal roles, including as legal adviser for the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal, as a judicial clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, and as an associate in international dispute resolution in global law firms.

“Ariel’s impressive background spanning the legal, policy and ESG fields makes him the ideal leader for the U.S. Bank ESG Program Office,” said Reba Dominski, senior executive vice president and chief social responsibility officer at U.S. Bank. “His expertise will bolster our efforts to drive growth and innovation in ways that are inclusive, sustainable and socially responsible.”

Meyerstein received a doctorate in jurisprudence and social policy from University of California, Berkeley, a juris doctorate from University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University.

