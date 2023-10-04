Upstreman on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Elevating Refrigeration With Unbeatable Deals

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is here, and this year, the spotlight is on Upstreman, the brand that has taken the compact refrigerator market by storm. With an impressive lineup of mini-fridges that have secured top positions on Amazon’s best-selling list, including that most-coveted #1 everyone loves, Upstreman is all set to offer customers unbeatable discounts of up to 20%. Get ready to transform your living space, make healthy living more effortless, and enjoy fantastic value during this exciting event from Oct. 10-11.









Upstreman 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge – Single Door – The Versatility King (#1 on Amazon’s Best Selling List)

At the very top of Amazon’s best-selling refrigerator list sits the Upstreman 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge with a single door. This compact powerhouse is a game-changer for dorms, offices, or any space where you need convenient and efficient refrigeration. It offers adjustable thermostat control with five variable temperature settings (37 to 41 °F), allowing you to customize the temperature settings to keep your beverages, snacks, and groceries at their optimal freshness. Plus, its energy-efficient design not only saves you money but also benefits the environment. The reversible door adds flexibility, making it easy to fit into any space. With Upstreman’s incredible discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, this top-rated mini fridge is an absolute steal.

Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge – The Compact Powerhouse

Ranked almost at the peak on Amazon, the Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge is the perfect solution for those looking for a smaller but equally reliable refrigeration option. Its compact design is ideal for tight spaces, making it a must-have for dorm rooms or compact offices. Inside are customizable shelves that allow you to adjust the interior space to fit your needs. The adjustable thermostat control ensures your items are kept at the perfect temperature in five levels.

Upstreman 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge – Stainless Steel 2 Door – Where Cooling meets Elegance

For those who demand both style and functionality, the Upstreman 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge with Stainless Steel 2 Doors is a dream come true. Its sleek and premium stainless-steel finish elevates the look of your living space, adding a touch of luxury. The two-door design provides separate freezer and fridge compartments, offering ample storage space for all your items. Customizable shelves and thermostat settings allow you to tailor the interior layout and temperature for maximum convenience. Furthermore, it is ETL, DOE, and RoHS certified to offer peace of mind in quality and durability.

Upstreman 4.5 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge – The Ultimate in Spaciousness

If you’re looking for even more storage capacity without sacrificing quality, the Upstreman 4.5 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge is your answer. Its generous 4.5 Cu.Ft capacity offers ample room for a wide variety of items, from fresh produce to frozen treats. Its freezer temperature ranges from 24.8°F to 42.8°F (-4°C ~ 6°C), and the fridge temperature ranges from 35.6°F to 44.6°F (2°C ~ 7°C) with adjustable temperature control. Its energy-efficient cooling system ensures your items stay cool without a hefty electricity bill. Inside, you can customize shelves and thermostat settings to suit your needs.

Healthy Living and Amazing Value during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

In a world where convenience and accessibility are paramount, having a reliable and efficient mini fridge can be a game-changer for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Whether you are storing fresh fruits and vegetables, your favorite beverages, or meal prep essentials, Upstreman’s mini-fridges are designed to meet your needs while keeping your items at their best. Moreover, with the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, you can enhance your living space with Upstreman’s exceptional products at unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re a student looking to upgrade your dorm room, a professional seeking a convenient office fridge, or a homemaker looking for elegance with function at home, these discounts make it easier than ever to invest in quality refrigeration.

About Upstreman

Upstreman, a pioneering brand in the realm of compact refrigeration, has secured its position as the industry leader, claiming the coveted #1 spot on Amazon’s best-selling list for mini-fridges. Born from a vision to address the need for high-quality mini-fridges tailored to dormitories and offices, Upstreman stands as a symbol of unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, care, and innovation. Grounded in the belief that ‘home’ should be a sanctuary for the heart, Upstreman’s range of mini-fridges offers features such as adjustable thermostats, energy-efficient design, and customizable storage solutions, all designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. With a reputation for excellence, Upstreman continues to redefine the landscape of compact refrigeration, delivering products that elevate the quality of life in homes, offices, and dorms nationwide.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please email: [email protected]