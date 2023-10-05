VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights: September 30, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
September 30, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: October 5, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 138,912,142

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


 162,176,989 Double voting rights granted on 3,776 ordinary shares

 

Sale of 13,000 shares with double voting rights

 

 Between September 2 & September 29, 2023

 

September 12, 2023

 162,052,667

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

