VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights: September 30, 2023
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
September 30, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B
Declaration date: October 5, 2023
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
| 138,912,142
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|162,176,989
|Double voting rights granted on 3,776 ordinary shares
Sale of 13,000 shares with double voting rights
|Between September 2 & September 29, 2023
September 12, 2023
|162,052,667
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
