Verizon continues offering customers exclusive savings on sports and entertainment with newest offer

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon is the network NFL fans rely on, and we’re continuing to give customers deals so that they don’t miss a single play.

Today, Verizon is announcing our newest, exclusive promo: A new subscription monthly bundle featuring Netflix Premium and NFL+ Premium together for just $25 per month on +play . This new promo delivers up to $120 in annual savings and won’t last, so get in while you can.

With this offer, Verizon is offering customers access to live sports and entertainment subscriptions in a single promotion while delivering exclusive savings.

With Netflix Premium, get thousands of unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games, view some of your favorite titles including ONE PIECE, Heart of Stone, Suits, and more on four supported devices at a time and download on six supported devices at a time.

With NFL+ Premium, fans can catch live local and primetime regular and postseason games on mobile phones and tablets, , a live stream of NFL RedZone for every touchdown every Sunday afternoon during the regular season, live audio of every game, and NFL programming on-demand and ad free. NFL+ also includes a live stream of NFL Network – including eight exclusive live games this season – with the first exclusive game kicking off this Sunday, October 8, at 9:30 a.m. ET in London between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills. With NFL+, fans can also catch the five-game international series between NFL teams across devices, which is taking place in stadiums in Germany and the United Kingdom through Week 10 of the NFL season.

What’s new about this NFL offer?

The latest promo gives customers access to premiere sports and entertainment subscriptions at a premium price.

The new deal is the latest promotion Verizon and the NFL have offered fans this season. First, customers had access to a limited-time offer for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV – up to $449 in annual savings – on us, with select myPlan and Verizon Home Internet plans. Then, Verizon customers were offered a limited-time promo for 40% off of an annual subscription of NFL+ Premium.

And for customers with myPlan mobile plans, the savings only multiply. Use the +play monthly credit perk – which is $15 in +play store credits for just $10 – to shop and save on other subscriptions you love in +play, which include everything from streaming to gaming, and fitness to education.

Verizon and the NFL are delivering the ultimate fan experience

This season, Verizon and the NFL have deepened their partnership to deliver the ultimate fan experience, whether at home or in the stadium. In addition to the exclusive deals for myPlan and Home Internet customers, Verizon entered a five-year partnership deal with the NFL to deliver coach-to-coach communications, a managed private wireless solution, in all 30 NFL stadiums – a major milestone in the co-innovation partnership between the two organizations.

Verizon and the NFL also announced team sponsorships with the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, as well as new stadium network upgrades.

Verizon has the plans for fans.

Verizon negotiates on behalf of our customers to get the best savings on content and services that matter to them. This means that as a Verizon customer, you get access to new, exclusive offers from partners you won’t get from other providers.

With +play and myPlan, Verizon is breaking the traditional cable bundle and customers get unbeatable savings with access to the best content and experiences from the best partners built on the nation’s most reliable 5G network – while also having more choices to pay for what they want, all managed in one place.

What executives are saying:

Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer, Verizon Consumer Group: “With Verizon, NFL and streaming fans get access to the best services at unbeatable prices. From Fios TV to our offer for NFL Sunday Ticket, and now to a new bundle featuring Netflix Premium and NFL+ Premium on +play, we’re giving customers all the options for streaming and NFL football this season, and the power to choose their own viewing experiences across screens – while also delivering value they can’t get anywhere else.”

Who can get it?

Customers – including current Netflix customers – can redeem the offer through +play, Verizon’s one-stop-shop to discover, purchase and save on subscription services. The platform features over 30 partners, with special savings exclusive to Verizon customers. It is available at no extra cost to all Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers.

Where to learn more:

Get on myPlan, the mobile plan that puts you in control and offers exclusive savings on streaming, gaming and more: https://www.verizon.com/plans/unlimited/ .

Visit verizon.com/plusplay to redeem the latest offer.

