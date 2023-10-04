Versa Networks is Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for Fourth Year in a Row

Versa Networks is Again Positioned as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gartner–Versa Networks, the global leader in AI/ML-powered Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that Gartner has again recognized it as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN 1 report. This marks the fourth year in a row in which Versa has been recognized as a Leader in this report, with the 2020 and 2021 reports titled the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, where Versa was positioned as a Leader each year.





According to Gartner, “Gartner expects some aspects of the SD-WAN market to evolve into the single-vendor SASE market (see Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE), with integrated network security (SSE) delivered from the cloud. By 2026, 60% of new SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offering, up from 15% in 2022.” 1

The 2023 Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report evaluated 14 different vendors on evaluation criteria and positioned Versa in the Leaders Quadrant. Versa was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

A complimentary copy of the full 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report is available from the Versa website at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-sd-wan-2023/.

With tens of thousands of customers, hundreds of thousands of sites, and a significant number of very large financial services, retailer, manufacturer, high-tech, public sector, and healthcare customers, Versa has demonstrated that it is the innovator in delivering mission critical secure networking solutions. Customers look to Versa to help them solve some of their most challenging security and networking needs, including support for hybrid work models, multi-cloud connectivity, and mobile 5G and satellite networking.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader again in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa Networks. “With our product leadership and partner led go-to-market motion, we have achieved broad adoption across many vertical markets, becoming the foundation of daily business operations for enterprises of all sizes in every part of the globe. Enterprises looking to transform their branch WAN and security architecture into an integrated approach to connect users, devices and sites to applications in any cloud, any time, across any transport look to Versa. Versa’s platform approach with security built-in within networking delivers a powerful Secure SD-WAN solution. For enterprises looking for a scalable, secure and stable solution that is low-friction, delivers resiliency as well as full observability and automation for branch and office connectivity, Versa Secure SD-WAN is the answer.”

Gartner also stated, “Gartner defines SD-WAN offerings as primarily used to connect branch locations to other enterprise and cloud locations. SD-WAN products provide dynamic path selection, based on business or application policy, routing, centralized orchestration of policy and management of appliances, virtual private network (VPN) and zero-touch configuration. SD-WAN products are WAN transport/carrier-agnostic and create secure paths across physical WAN connections…There is a trend toward more autonomous and self-driving networks in which AI/ML technologies can be leveraged to make networking decisions without or with limited human intervention (see Innovation Insight: AI Networking Has the Potential to Revolutionize Network Operations).” 1

According to Gartner, “I&O leaders responsible for building and managing WANs should choose SD-WAN vendors to optimize application performance by evaluating performance optimization capabilities for real-time and non-real-time traffic, whether the applications are delivered on-premises or from the cloud…Cloud-first organizations that heavily utilize public cloud and SaaS services should determine SD-WAN offering suitability by validating depth and/or breadth of cloud provider and cloud onramp integrations.” 1

Note 1 – Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN,” by Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown on Sept. 27, 2023.

About Versa Unified SASE

Versa’s AI/ML-powered single-vendor Unified SASE delivers organically developed best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both, managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Cloud Network Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s single-vendor Unified SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock Inc., Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

