Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Announces Virtual R&D Event with

Key Opinion Leaders and Upcoming Conference Participation

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, October 5, 2023 – Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced its plans to host a Virtual R&D Event with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) on October 17, 2023. In addition, the Company’s management will participate in the Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit.

Event details:





Jefferies Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit (October 11 – 12, 2023)

Date: October 11, 2023

Presentation time: 2:00pm EDT / 8:00pm CEST

Venue: New York; NY, USA





Virtual R&D Event with Key Opinion Leaders

Date: October 17, 2023

Time: 7:30am EDT / 1:30pm CEST

Featured presentations and a moderated panel discussion on the design and rationale of the VIVIAD Phase 2b study of varoglutamstat in Alzheimer’s disease followed by Q&A

For further information and pre-registration, please visit https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/

Webcasts of the conference presentation and the Virtual R&D Event will be available via the “Presentations & Webcasts” page in the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at www.vivoryon.com and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days (conference), respectively one year (R&D Event) following the events.

###





About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer’s disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com





Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the “Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.





For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact

Stern IR

Julie Seidel

Tel: +1 212-698-8684

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher

Tel: +49 175 8041816

Email: [email protected]

Attachment