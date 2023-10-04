ZETA LIVE 2023 Achieves Record Attendance with Over 12,000 Viewers, Growing 50% Year-Over-Year

Thought leaders from around the world gathered in New York City, highlighting innovation and demand for intelligence-powered marketing

Keynotes and industry luminaries included Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg; Brandi Chastain; Dr. Deepak Chopra; Professor Moran Cerf; Raja Rajamannar (CMO & CCO, Mastercard); Todd Kaplan (CMO of Pepsi at PepsiCo), Nicole Phillips (CMO, CVS Caremark), Ramon Jones (EVP, CMO, Nationwide), Tarek and Heather El Moussa and many more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced that its third annual conference, ZETA LIVE 2023, achieved record attendance with over 12,000 global viewers in-person and streaming, growing 50% year-over-year (with 2022's viewers at approximately 8,000). The conference was held on September 28th at the Times Center in New York City.









ZETA LIVE was a collaborative consortium of global marketing leaders, business visionaries, Zeta customers, and partners. Together, attendees fostered a shared interest around business innovation, creativity, and a commitment to generating business results from intelligence-powered technology. Session topics enlightened and educated attendees on the future of intelligence and how it is transforming businesses, the evolution of marketing, breakthrough innovations, and leading with purpose.

“The future of intelligence in marketing is not just an opportunity, it’s an imperative,” said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO. “As we learned at our Zeta Live conference from some of the world’s leading business leaders, innovators, movie stars, professors, and marketing mavens, those who embrace and leverage innovation and new technology will not only survive but thrive. Our record attendance at Zeta Live has shown us that the future is here and now, and Zeta is committed to leading this transformative journey for marketers to redefine business, how they connect with consumers, and drive better results for their businesses.”

The conference showcased over 70 of the world’s most-visionary business leaders, innovators, professors, and thought leaders, including Houseplant co-founders and film/television innovators, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg; two-time World Cup champion and gold-medalist, Brandi Chastain; Dr. Deepak Chopra; Professor Moran Cerf of Columbia University; Raja Rajamannar (CMO & CCO, Mastercard); Todd Kaplan (CMO of Pepsi at PepsiCo); Nicole Phillips (CMO, CVS Caremark); Ramon Jones (EVP, CMO, Nationwide); Tarek and Heather El Moussa; and many more. A few notable quotes included:

ON INNOVATION, TAKING RISKS, AND PASSION:

“Things can easily stray, and gravity pulls things in terrible directions at times and sometimes you have to aggressively fight that gravity to keep your original vision clear and in focus (and yes, gravity is code word for money!)” – Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, Houseplant Co-Founders

ON THE FUTURE OF MARKETING:

“The classic marketing principles no longer work. They need to be re-invented. Just like quantum physics is to classical physics, we need to have quantum marketing. Everything from consumer insight, to advertising, to loyalty – everything has to be re-invented and re-imagined.”

-Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard

ON LEADING WITH PURPOSE THROUGH INTELLIGENCE:

“When I think about brand intelligence, I think about two things: I think about intelligence, and I think about action. You need both together. Listening and getting real feedback from our consumers’ experiences really gives us the ability to gather data and to listen, get feedback, and leverage the data to react about the experience we want to create, and how that translates into strategy for the brand.” – Nicole Phillips, Chief Marketing Officer, CVS Caremark

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

