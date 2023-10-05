Zip Annual User Conference to Feature Speakers from Discover Financial, Figma, Kearney, Northwestern Mutual, OpenAI, Snowflake, Two Sigma, UC Irvine Health and WestCap

“Zip Forward” Brings Together Acclaimed Finance and Procurement Executives, Industry Thought Leaders and Zip Customers to Discuss Impact of Intake and State of Procurement Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip, the world’s only intake-to-pay platform, today announced the speaker lineup for its inaugural annual user conference, Zip Forward. The conference — which will take place on November 8, 2023, in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District at The Conservatory at One Sansome — features distinguished guest speakers with unique backgrounds and deep expertise in their respective fields.





Highlights include a keynote from Zip co-founders Rujul Zaparde and Lu Cheng on their founding story and sessions with executives from Discover Financial, Figma, Kearney, Northwestern Mutual, OpenAI, Snowflake, Two Sigma, UC Irvine Health and WestCap.

“Zip is the global standard for intake-to-pay, helping businesses procure with the fastest process, least risk and at the lowest cost. To support that mission for our customers, Zip Forward will put the spotlight on seasoned leaders who can provide actionable information and insights for attendees,” said Rujul Zaparde, co-founder and CEO of Zip. “This will truly be a forum where forward-thinking and innovative organizations can learn from the best in the industry about how to maximize value from vendor relationships with the most comprehensive spend controls and visibility. Customers can explore trends and share real-world success stories. As we propel Zip into its next phase of growth, we are both humbled and thrilled to witness the strong support from our growing customer base who place their trust in us to optimize their procurement processes.”

Key Sessions at a Glance:

Mike Scarpelli , CFO, Snowflake: Why the digital transformation of procurement and finance is critical for running a predictable business in 2024

Why the digital transformation of procurement and finance is critical for running a predictable business in 2024 Laurence A. Tosi , WestCap (former CFO, Airbnb and Blackrock): An expert look at how the economy is impacting finance teams and the future of spend control

An expert look at how the economy is impacting finance teams and the future of spend control Jason Moore , Director, Procurement Operations, Discover Financial: An inside look at how Discover Financial rolled out Zip and saw a game-changing increase in procurement adoption and cross-functional collaboration

An inside look at how Discover Financial rolled out Zip and saw a game-changing increase in procurement adoption and cross-functional collaboration Dr. Elouise Epstein, Procurement Futurist/Partner, Kearney: Why Zip is at the center of the procurement spider chart and what this means for procurement in 2024

Key Panels at a Glance:

Procurement’s Path Forward: Customer Stories Unveiled: Hugh Drinkwater, Head of Procurement, OpenAI; Dave Cardinali, SVP Procurement at Two Sigma; Tyler Herb, VP Controller at Figma

Hugh Drinkwater, Head of Procurement, OpenAI; Dave Cardinali, SVP Procurement at Two Sigma; Tyler Herb, VP Controller at Figma What Will Happen In the World of Procurement in 2024: Joe Frederick, Senior Director Procurement at Snowflake; Chris Kee, VP Sourcing and Procurement at Northwestern Mutual; Susanna Rustad, CPO at UC Irvine Health

Event Details:

When: November 8, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT

November 8, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT What: Keynotes, fireside chats with customers, new product announcements and demos, giveaways including pickleball kits and dinners

Keynotes, fireside chats with customers, new product announcements and demos, giveaways including pickleball kits and dinners Who: CFOs, CPOs, controllers and procurement and finance leaders

CFOs, CPOs, controllers and procurement and finance leaders Where: The Conservatory at One Sansome in San Francisco

The Conservatory at One Sansome in San Francisco How: Register here

Resources

About Zip

Zip is the world’s only intake-to-pay platform. Providing a single platform for any employee to initiate and complete a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all business spend, while dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrated across disparate systems enable businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Zip consolidates all the steps and tools used across the purchasing lifecycle in one platform. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Northwestern Mutual, Snowflake, Canva, Airtable, Webflow, Databricks and over 250 others use Zip to streamline their procurement processes while delighting their business users.

