Acquia Recognized in Digital Asset Management Report by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DAM—Acquia, the digital experience leader, today announced that its digital asset management solution, Acquia DAM, was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management Systems, Q1 2024. The report states, “Acquia’s DAM vision is to make it possible for dreamers and doers to craft the digital world, and it continues to bring cutting-edge features like AI-based predictive asset analysis to market.” Acquia DAM is available as a standalone product or as part of Acquia’s open digital experience platform, Acquia DXP.





Marketers and creative professionals are challenged to create innovative digital customer experiences while closely managing their brands. In this environment, the ability to create productive customer journeys requires a feature-rich solution that enables storage, governance, and dissemination of digital content assets from a single hub. In the Forrester report, Acquia DAM scored among the highest in the asset distribution criterion, which is key for driving innovation in digital experiences across all of a brands’ digital channels.

With Acquia DAM at the foundation of a brand’s digital experience platform and more than 60 out-of-the box integrations available on Acquia Exchange, it’s easier for marketers to ensure use of consistent product information on portals and commerce sites, streamline content personalization to support campaigns, creatively leverage digital assets on video and social media platforms, and more.

“In this report, Forrester recognizes Acquia DAM’s large user community, our offering of more than 60 specialized partners, and straightforward pricing,” said Jake Athey, VP of Go-To-Market and Sales, DAM at Acquia. “Acquia is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience. We believe the Forrester report recognizes that we bring a winning combination of innovation, support for global cloud deployments, and services to ensure our customers succeed.”

