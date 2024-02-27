Acquia Showcases Transformative Role of Customer Data at eTail

Sessions and booth will highlight the power of customer data and content to create productive customer journeys and buying experiences

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDP—Acquia, the digital experience leader, is set to make a prominent appearance this week at eTail, the gathering place for retail leaders. Acquia will participate through insightful panel discussions and a dynamic booth emphasizing the transformative role of customer data in the evolving retail digital market landscape. To support retail tech innovation, Acquia is proud to sponsor the Emerging Tech track during the event.





On Wednesday afternoon, Tom Bianchi, SVP of Product and Solution Marketing at Acquia, will kick off the Emerging Tech sessions and set the stage for discussions about generative AI, digital commerce, and personalization strategies that respect customers’ privacy. He will also moderate a panel, “The Benefits of Shifting to Composable Commerce,” with speakers from Pampered Chef, Autozone, and Algolia.

Bryant Shea, Director of Product Management at Acquia, will lead a panel discussion on “Everything You Need to Know to Succeed With Live Shopping.” The conversation with speakers from Masami, Fun.com, and Shopware will dive into emerging trends in digital content and social commerce experiences.

In conjunction with these panels, Acquia welcomes eTail attendees to visit our interactive booth (#317). The Acquia team will showcase the variety of ways we enable marketers to leverage customer data to create highly personalized experiences that lead to productive customer journeys. Visitors can also explore the latest enhancements to Acquia’s customer data platform (Acquia CDP), including updated machine learning modules, new self-services features and improved performance bolstered by our partnership with Snowflake.

“Acquia brings nearly two decades of expertise enabling the world’s leading retail brands to gain actionable insights from first-party data,” said Mark Picone, SVP and General Manager, Marketing Cloud at Acquia. “At eTail, we’ll highlight how organizations can leverage the full power of AI and ML to create productive customer journeys across multiple digital channels.”

Acquia CDP is part of the Acquia digital experience platform, Acquia DXP.

Learn more:

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world’s leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Laura Kempke



pr@acquia.com