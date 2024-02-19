Arcitecta Unveils New Capabilities for Cross-Global Collaboration, Allowing Customers to Focus on the Value of Data, Not Its Management

Cutting-edge Data Management Software Provider Solves the Problems of Large-scale Data Transmission over Slow, Undependable Network Connections with the Most Complete Solution for Moving Data to the Right Place at the Right Time

MELBOURNE, Australia & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SCA24—Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced significant enhancements to its Mediaflux® Livewire offering that address the challenges of transmitting data over low-bandwidth and unreliable network connections. With the latest Mediaflux Livewire, customers can securely and reliably transfer massive file volumes at light speed around the globe, fostering collaboration and allowing those in research, life sciences, higher education, media and entertainment, defense and other sectors to focus on their data, not the management of the data.

“Data is the new gold, and to foster collaboration, it needs to flow seamlessly between users, regardless of their location around the world,” said Jason Lohrey, Founder and CEO of Arcitecta. “High-performance transmission solutions should make it easy and reliable for people and systems to move data to the right place at the right time, whether for sharing with colleagues or transmitting elsewhere for analysis. Highspeed data transmission is a crucial component of modern data management and storage fabrics to enable a global mesh of managed data. With the enhancements to Mediaflux Livewire, we have addressed the most demanding challenges at both ends of the spectrum – from the slowest and most difficult networks to the highest-performance networks. Mediaflux Livewire manages it all as part of an end-to-end data management solution.”









Mediaflux Livewire is a file transfer software solution that leverages the power of metadata to optimize data movement via parallelized data transfers across latent networks and eliminate redundant file transfers. Livewire was initially designed for high-latency, high-performance network environments and wide-area networks (WAN) with latencies exceeding 200 milliseconds. The new Mediaflux Livewire enhancements solve the problem of transmitting large amounts of data over very low-bandwidth and unreliable network connections. With the new capabilities, customers with smaller networks, especially relative to the size of data they need to transmit, can easily keep large amounts of data synchronized between sites and transmit data in both directions, regardless of low network bandwidth and reliability.

The new enhancements allow Livewire to:

Significantly reduce the size of network traffic between sites and dramatically increase performance over low-bandwidth connections. By creating a visual representation of which files are at each site, Livewire allows changes to be identified and transmitted without the need to ask whether those files are in synchrony. Livewire keeps this visual image indefinitely and at all locations.

Dynamically auto-tune the compression of any file or any file portion with new adaptive compression capabilities that decrease the amount of data transmitted. No administration is required – the system performs automatically without any manual configuration. This approach accelerates data transmission over low-bandwidth network connections and monitors the efficacy and savings of compression across the system.

Provide reliable packet retransmission when connections fail on high-latency networks without impacting throughput, even with 100GE or higher speed networks. Livewire supports streamed data sources, such as incoming network data pipes and traditional file-based data sources, and maximizes network throughput, even in unreliable network environments.

Monitor network performance and transmissions with a new 3-D worldview of sites, ping times, and network traffic to clearly see point-to-point flows, the aggregate bandwidth, and whether there are any network connectivity issues. In real-time, users can visualize the layout, flow rates and network health for geolocated data endpoints.

Using parallel TCP/IP protocols to minimize network administration overhead, Livewire can be deployed as a stand-alone solution to directly replace other network transmission tools. With these enhancements, the system can scale from the smallest and most unreliable networks to networks of hundreds of gigabits to terabits per second. Livewire is integrated within the Mediaflux metadata-driven ecosystem, allowing all Mediaflux systems and capabilities to seamlessly work together across different network topologies. Users and systems can leverage the power of metadata to orchestrate the flow of data around the globe securely. Mediaflux knows exactly where all data is located and who transmitted the data. This global visualization of data flows is unique to Mediaflux and highlights Arcitecta’s expertise in geospatial data management and ability to deliver a view of all data presence points.

In a separate announcement issued today, Arcitecta revealed that Mediaflux Livewire has been awarded the “Most Complete Architecture” by the International Data Mover Challenge (DMC) at this week’s SupercomputingAsia 2024 (SCA24) in Sydney, Australia. Arcitecta is showcasing Mediaflux Livewire in Booth #24 at the event. Arcitecta will also participate in the AeRO Forum: Road Testing a Research Data Reference Architecture on February 21, 2024, 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room C2.3 at the International Convention Centre Sydney.

Pricing and Availability

Mediaflux Livewire is generally available as a stand-alone product or as part of the Mediaflux platform. Pricing is based on the number of concurrent users.

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry’s best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. Mediaflux Livewire is a high-speed data mover that transfers billions of files securely, reliably and globally at ultra-fast rates. Mediaflux Point in Time redefines data resilience at scale, overcoming today’s broken backup paradigm by integrating metadata-based, continuous inline data protection to eliminate the significant cost and impact of lost data. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



©2024 Arcitecta, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press@Arcitecta.com

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

IGNITE Consulting



Meredith Bagnulo, +1 303-513-7494



Denise Nelson, +1 925-858-5198

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King, Arcitecta Marketing and Communications



+61 434 255 022