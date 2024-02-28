Atllas Sets New Real Estate Standard for Residential Agents

The startup redefines the traditional brokerage model with cutting-edge technology and commission structure

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today marks the official launch of Atllas, a tech-first real estate platform and brokerage that’s setting a new precedent in the residential real estate industry. In a landscape where the norms have remained unchallenged for decades, Atllas redefines the brokerage experience by offering a suite of proprietary tools designed to simplify the management of leads, sales, listings, and commissions, efficiently.





Beyond its cutting-edge platform, Atllas has solidified its position as a unique brokerage community, empowering agents to retain an unprecedented 100 percent of their commissions. This innovative approach not only enhances agents’ ability to market themselves but also addresses long-standing inefficiencies within the industry.

“ Atllas is not just a platform; it’s a movement towards a more efficient real estate industry,” said Neema Bardi, Founder and CEO of Atllas. “ Our mission is to empower agents by providing them with the tools and community they need to succeed on their own terms. By keeping 100% of their commissions, our agents can invest more in their personal brands and in delivering exceptional service to their clients.”

Atllas enhances the real estate experience with its primary tools, including Open Home, which integrates listings from the MLS into a comprehensive open house management system with branding, automated check-ins, and lead gathering; Loop, which consolidates all links and social media profiles onto a single page, facilitating efficient lead collection; AI CRM empowers agents to generate high-quality emails effortlessly; and Potentials revolutionizes home searching by using AI to index available homes, making it easier for agents to collaborate with clients through an automated, streamlined process.

Atllas offers various membership options, from free to platinum, catering to agents at different stages of their career. This flexibility ensures that agents can access the tools and support they need, whether they’re just starting out or are seasoned professionals. Agents from any brokerage can access limited features by joining at the free or premium levels. Those who join at the “Platinum” tier are officially Atllas agents and can access the full product suite as well as benefit from the favorable commission structure.

Atllas’ innovative approach has garnered the support of prominent investors, including Charles Schwab (Family Office), Great Oaks Venture Capital, Ambridge Capital, and Eric Feldman, Co-founder of Bolt, among others.

The brokerage is currently licensed in California, with plans to expand into Florida later this year.

About Atllas

