BlockchainK2 Announces Update on Strategic Investment in RealBlocks

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 20, 2024) – BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) (“BlockchainK2” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an investment in Enverxergy Inc., commonly referred to as “RealBlocks”, a modern investment platform bundling all front, and back-office capabilities needed by Asset Managers and Intermediaries to provide automated, efficient, and low cost global access to Alternative Investments. The Company will acquire a majority interest in RealBlocks.

Sergei Stetsenko, CEO of BlockchainK2, stated, “BlockchainK2 and RealBlocks are advancing the automation of financial markets through our innovative platform and are excited about leveraging Generative AI with Blockchain Tokenization for our clients and partners. Decentralized, open-source smart contract protocols are enabling the tokenization of real-world assets — including equity and debt, making capital raises faster and more efficient. This is because Blockchain Technology limits inter-party dependency and creates transparency in an industry where information has traditionally been siloed. Tokenization also creates greater efficiencies, reducing operational expenses. Compliance requirements, for example, can now be programmed into tokens via smart contracts, reducing the effort and expense of on-going compliance efforts. Given this speed and efficiency, tokenized assets will allow for wider ownership, deepening markets and globalized micro-investing in all assets.

Our industry is in the early days of adopting Generative AI, and the possibilities are endless. We now plan to incorporate Generative AI into the platform to further automate fully-digital straight-through processing, aiding asset managers and investors as they leverage alternative investments for client portfolios to generate better outcomes for investors, by lowering operational costs and improving transaction accuracy. We are committed to maintaining our innovative edge to scalably bring the benefits of Generative AI to our clients for all investing processes especially KYC and AML.”

Perrin Quarshie, CEO of RealBlocks stated, “RealBlocks democratizes access to alternative investments by digitizing issuance and end-to-end processing of funds using advanced technology. The platform is designed to create unmatched levels of liquidity and transparency in the traditionally complex world of alternatives, enabling fund managers, financial intermediaries and investors to have greater control and impact on their performance. We are excited to partner with BlockChainK2, as we turn the page to a new chapter in our journey to continue to afford our clients the best experience for investing in alternatives.”

About RealBlocks

Founded in 2017 in New York City, RealBlocks has built the most advanced alternative investment experience for fund managers and their investors worldwide through its online platform. RealBlocks is a pioneer in using advanced Technology to offer a fully digital, white-label solution for today’s fund managers wishing to expand their firm’s investor base by allowing them to offer more funds in more locations with lower investor minimums.

The firm’s Software Infrastructure-As-A-Service Platform is built for global scale and uniquely bundles all front, middle, and back office functionality into one easy-to-use online interface. RealBlocks reduces operational expenses, provides the technology for expanding distribution globally, and delivers a powerful tool for built-in secondary trading. For more information, please visit http://www.realblocks.com

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is working to build a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets and to represent one of the few pure play ways for stock market equity investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency market via investment in mining and infrastructure, and proprietary SaaS blockchain solutions with leading industry partners. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit http://www.blockchaink2.com/.

