Bluebird Network Completes New Mississippi River Crossing

3,500-Foot Fiber Optic River Crossing Provides Pivotal Route, Delivering Diversity And Redundancy To Midwest Enterprises; Protecting History While Expanding Connectivity

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BluebirdNetwork—Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider and operator of more than 11,000 miles of fiber and two data centers, announces the completion of a new fiber optic river crossing 100 feet below the Mississippi River, connecting the west bank of St. Louis and the east bank of Illinois.





A major hyperscaler and social media company has partnered with Bluebird, citing its reputation in the Midwest market and the ability to exercise sovereignty over its own fiber.

“Network providers have a distinct advantage when controlling their own fiber in a new or existing market,” said Jamie Scott, Director of Outside Plant Engineering at Bluebird Network. “It’s not only good for their business model and their shareholders, but also their users.”

Great effort was given to protecting indigenous rights while completing this project. Bluebird partnered with geotechnical engineering firms specializing in long-distance bores, boring companies, splicing and data contractors, and archaeologists to ensure there was no destruction of the indigenous history in the area around the boring site.

“The diversity and redundancy offered by a route like this is huge,” said Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network. “This type of alternative underground crossing is something that sets Bluebird apart from our competition and supporting customers in accomplishing their endeavors is something we’re very proud to offer.”

This project represents an opportunity for Bluebird to showcase the high-quality level of work the company can deliver for one of the largest communications and technology firms in the world.

Bluebird’s forthcoming National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant-supported long-haul route connecting St. Louis and Tulsa is designed to accommodate future needs of the industry with high fiber capacity between major metros. While Bluebird isn’t publicly divulging the total fiber capacity of the project, they are saying it’s large and built for the future.

“I’m honored to be a part of this team and to be a part of a project of this scope,” said Scott. “I’m really thrilled to be one of the many people responsible for pulling this together. We’re ready to tackle our next major project in building a new fiber route from St. Louis to Tulsa.”

The build will create a new fiber pathway between the cities, enable connectivity into underserved areas across both Missouri and Oklahoma along this route, and fortify connectivity into the Bluebird Underground Data Center in Springfield, MO.

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network is a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprise customers in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO, and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates more than 11,000 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 82,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 163 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities.

To learn more, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Contacts

Media Contact for Bluebird Network:



Ilissa Miller, CEO



iMiller Public Relations



Tel: +1 866.307.2510



Email: bluebird@imillerpr.com